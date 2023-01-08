Cristiano Ronaldo staying in lavish 2 floor suite in Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh; Al-Nassr star set to rack up bill of £250,000 in a month 

According to Daily Mail, Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are living in one of the most luxurious hotels in Riyadh after the Portuguese ace's transfer to Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo signed a sensational deal with the Saudi Arabian club that will see him earn close to €200 million per season. His family has been provided with royal accommodation in the Saudi capital as well.

Ronaldo is staying in Kingdom Tower with his family. The building is one of the tallest ones in the entire country. He lives in a giant suite. Along with that, Ronaldo has been given a kingdom suite as well.

The accommodation gives Ronaldo an exclusive view of the entire city. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is staying in rooms that have to be exclusively booked. The price of his suites are not even mentioned on the hotel's website.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a fitness freak, will have multiple cuisines at his service for food purposes as well. He has the luxury to choose from Chinese, Japanese, and more traditional dishes across the globe.

The hotel staff are also asked not to request the Al-Nassr superstar for selfies.

Brazilian club revealed they made an offer for Cristiano Ronaldo before his move to Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is Officially Unveiled as Al Nassr Player

Brazilian club Corinthians FC's president Duilio Monteiro Alves has revealed that they made an offer for Ronaldo. Corinthians offered Ronaldo a salary similar to what he earned at United, which is €500,000 per week.

However, they couldn't match the sum that Al-Nassr offered the Portuguese superstar. Alves recently told Bandeirantes Donos da Bola (via Metro):

"We made an offer to Cristiano Ronaldo. A salary equal to what he earned at United, two-year deal with the help of sponsors,’ Alves told Bandeirantes’ Donos da Bola.

"I know he also had proposals from Europe. But the proposal from Saudi Arabia was 20 times higher. ‘I spoke six, seven times with Jorge Mendes and, in the end, we sent a proposal through another person."

Speaking about Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia, Alves joked:

"I made the proposal and even hoped not to accept it (laughs). Just kidding, we had many partners already warned. I think we have to try."

Ronaldo is likely to make his Al Nassr debut against Al-Ettifaq at Mrsool Park on January 22.

