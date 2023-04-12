“Cristiano Ronaldo stole many nights of sleep from me” – 50-year-old Spanish actor on affair with Al-Nassr superstar before he met Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a loving relationship with Georgina Rodriguez since 2016. However, one of his affairs before meeting Rodriguez has been publicly revealed, with Spanish actress Sonia Monroy claiming she was infatuated with the Portugal international.

Sonia Monroy is a Spanish actress, singer, presenter, and influencer. She is also well renowned for appearing in several programs for Fox Sports. Monroy also boasts more than 667k followers on Instagram.

Her friend, Yola Berrocal, explained how Monroy and Cristiano Ronaldo met at a party in Madrid (via Nova Gente):

"We started talking and I noticed the flirting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Sonia. After we had a good and fun conversation, it was time to leave. At this point, they (Ronaldo and another player) said: 'Well, maybe we can go somewhere later.'"

"The next day, I picked up my phone and saw that there were several messages: 'Look, we're here, where are you?'"

Sonia Monroy later admitted she was infatuated with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The 50-year-old spoke to the program 'Socialite', on Telecinco:

"Cristiano Ronaldo stole many nights of sleep from me. I was very much in love with him, but... it couldn't be and that story ended."

Ronaldo would meet Georgina Rodriguez at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016 and not look back. The couple currently reside with their five children in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He moved there with Georgina Rodriguez in January after deciding to join Saudi Pro League (SPL) side Al-Nassr. He signed a contract worth £177 million per year until 2025.

Georgina Rodriguez believes she and Cristiano Ronaldo are 'married in the eyes of God'

Georgina Rodriguez explained her relationship with the Real Madrid legend in Season 2 of the Netflix series 'I am Georgina'.

While the couple aren't yet married, they have been in a relationship for seven years and many believe they will potentially tie the knot soon.

Georgina Rodriguez said (via The Sun):

"I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God, that's all that matters to me. He protects us and keeps us together. One day though, a ceremony will follow. "I'm lucky I can show you dreams really do come true. I appreciate the opportunities God has given to me."

The couple have two children together as well, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

Poll : 0 votes