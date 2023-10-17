Cristiano Ronaldo suffers painful blow to foot after pitch invader attempts to take selfie during Portugal vs Bosnia; video goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a painful blow to his foot after a fan tried to take a selfie with him during Portugal's win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday, October 16.

Ronaldo and company won the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying clash 5-0 at the Bilino Polje in Zenica. All five goals came before the break, with Ronaldo contributing two of them, including the opener from the spot inside five minutes.

The said incident happened in the 38th minute, six minutes after Joao Cancelo added to Ronaldo's brace to put the visitors 3-0 in front. The fan jumped over the advertisment hoarding as he looked to take a photo with the Portugal captain, who was near the touchline for a throw-in.

Security quickly intervened and whisked the fan away but not before Ronaldo was seen grimacing in pain following a blow to his right foot. Thankfully, he was able to continue but was subbed off in the 66th minute, with victory assured for Roberto Martinez's side.

Here's the video of the incident:

With the resounding win, Portugal have made it eight wins out of as many games in Euro 2024 qualifying. The Euro 2016 champions booked their place in next year's Germany finals with a 3-2 home win over Slovakia last week.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Portugal in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has led from the front as the Selecao booked their place at the European Championship finals next summer in Germany. The 38-year-old has contributed nine goals in seven games.

The tally includes braces in the 4-0 home win over Liechtenstein, 6-0 win at Luxembourg, 3-2 home win over Slovakia, and the 5-0 win at Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday.

Ronaldo also scored the winner in the 1-0 win over Iceland in a game that made him the first male player to feature in 200 international matches. With his brace against Iceland, the Al-Nassr forward has a record-extending 40 goals in 42 Euro qualifiers.

Those goals also took him one past Erling Haaland (39) as the most prolific scorer for club and country in 2023. Ronaldo's tally includes nine goals for Portugal and 31 for his club side Al-Nassr.