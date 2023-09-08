Cristiano Ronaldo superfan IShowSpeed beats KSI in 100m race and pulls off Siuuu celebration, hilarious video emerges

Popular internet personality and Cristiano Ronaldo superfan IShowSpeed recently defeated YouTuber KSI in a 100m race and hilariously pulled off the Siuuu celebration after.

IShowSpeed has been one of the most popular streamers on the planet for more than two years now. The energetic 18-year-old, who is infamous for his comedic viral clips and fanboying over Cristiano Ronaldo, recently made headlines again.

Speed met up with British YouTuber KSI and was challenged to a 100m race. The contest was live-streamed on the former's YouTube account.

IShowSpeed was able to obliterate KSI just seconds into the race, gaining a substantial lead within seconds. As soon as he knew he was going to win, Speed screamed (via GiveMeSport):

"I'm speed on my mama, I'm speed, I'm speed, I'm speed, I'm speed."

On winning the 100m race, Speed hit Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' celebration before saying:

"What did I say? What did I tell him? What did I tell him?"

The full race can be viewed below:

Speed and KSI are set to face each other in the 2023 charity football match between the YouTube All-Stars and the Sidemen. The game will take place on Saturday, September 9.

IShowSpeed hilariously reacts after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo's EA FC 2024 rating compared to Lionel Messi

IShowSpeed was left disgusted after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo's alleged EA FC 2024 rating compared to Lionel Messi's. EA FC 2024 is the next videogame that will be released by EA Sports, replacing the iconic FIFA series.

Speed has been an ardent Ronaldo fan since he started streaming, often going to extreme lengths to support his hero. As a result, the 18-year-old has refused to entertain the idea of Lionel Messi being better in any way over the Al-Nassr superstar.

While streaming to his fans, Speed was left outraged after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo's rating for the upcoming game. The 38-year-old was given an overall rating of 86 while Lionel Messi was rated 90.

IShowSpeed said:

"I literally threw up. I just threw up in my mouth because that is how f*cking disgusted I f*cking am right now. That's so f*cking disgusting! And 34 defending!?!"

The full clip can be viewed below:

Messi notably has been giving a superior pace rating of 80, 90 passing, dribbling of 94, while Ronaldo has been rated 77, 75, and 79, respectively. However, the Portuguese superstar does edge Messi in shooting (88 compared to 87), defense (34 compared to 33), and physicality (74 compared to 64).