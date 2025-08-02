Cristiano Ronaldo surprises Al-Nassr chef with birthday cake, club staff member reduced to tears after gesture

  • home icon
By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Aug 02, 2025 15:21 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming gesture brought an Al-Nassr staff member to tears, as reportedly by The Mirror. The Portuguese superstar is known for his steadfast commitment to excellence, which has propelled him to the pinnacle of success in his career.

Ronaldo's quest for glory has seen him hailed as one of the greatest ever players. The 40-year-old has already scored 938 games across competitions for club and country in his career, and won multiple major trophies so far.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently showed a more human side in a video that has gone viral. Cristiano Ronaldo went out of his way to surprise an Al-Nassr chef.

The chef was spending his birthday at the Saudi club's pre-season camp, but the Portuguese superstar helped turn it into one of the best days of his life. In the video, Ronaldo is seen surprising the person with a birthday cake, complete with sparklers, and a song.

The chef was reduced to tears at the gesture, and was visibly emotional as he hugged the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The video quickly went viral, and Cristiano Ronaldo was praised for the act.

The Portuguese superstar is currently with the Al-Nassr squad as they prepare for the new season. The Riyadh-based club next face Rio Ave at the Estadio Algarve on Thursday, August 7, in a pre-season friendly.

Are Al-Nassr plotting to unite Cristiano Ronaldo with Bruno Fernandes?

Al-Nassr are planning to unite Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in Saudi Arabia, according to GOAL. The Portuguese duo share the pitch for the national team, and have previously played together for Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes' future at Old Trafford was subject to speculation at the start of the summer. The 30-year-old's agent apparently held talks regarding a move to Al-Hilal, but the transfer didn't materialize as the Red Devils wanted him to stay.

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the Premier League giants' best signings in the post Sir Alex Ferguson era. As such, Manchester United are reluctant to let him go at the moment, especially as they work to get back to their best under Ruben Amorim.

However, Al-Nassr are ready to test their resolve, with new manager Jorge Jesus eager for a reunion with his countryman. The Saudi club apparently believe that the presence of Ronaldo will convince Bruno Fernandes to move to the Middle East this summer.

