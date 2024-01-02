Cristiano Ronaldo surprises mother Dolores Aveiro with incredible gift on 69th birthday, sister Katia reacts with adorable note

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has gifted his mother, Dolores Aveiro, a brand new Porsche Cayenne for her 69th birthday. A video of the moment has surfaced on the internet.

In the video, Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro can be seen shedding happy tears and hugging grandson Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. after receiving her gift from her beloved son.

Expand Tweet

The Portuguese forward's sister, Katia Aveiro, uploaded several pictures of the occasion on her Instagram account. Ronaldo reportedly left Saudi Arabia a night before to reach Madeira to celebrate his mother's birthday. Katia Aveiro also uploaded a video clip on her Instagram account, where she wrote:

"If she is happy, it is because her son remembers her and not because of the value of the gift. Honor your father and your mother and your days on earth will be long.”

Ronaldo ended 2023 as the top-scorer of the calendar year with 54 goals. He beat the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, who scored 52 goals each. The Saudi Pro League action will resume in February.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up about his decision to join the Saudi Pro League

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has stated his content in playing in the Saudi Pro League. He also addressed the moment when he decided to join the Saudi league, adding that no one took him seriously.

After a controversial second stint at Manchester United, Ronaldo decided to join the Saudi Pro League side. Ronaldo was not getting regular game time under manager Erik ten Hag.

His interview with British Journalist Piers Morgan in December, 2022 became the final tipping point as he left United shortly afterwards by mutual consent.

He said (via the Saudi state broadcaster SSC Sport):

"I'm happy because when I made the decision to come here nobody believed what I said. But that is the past. It doesn't matter anymore."

He added:

"The most important is that the league has grown and that players want to come because they know the league is competitive and the whole world is watching now. If big players want to come, they will be very welcome."

After Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in last winter, many other footballers such as Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez joined the Saudi Pro League in the summer transfer window, 2022. He's currently the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League with 20 goals.