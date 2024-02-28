Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a one-match ban after being found guilty of inappropriate behaviour in the match against Al-Shabab. The Portuguese forward will miss his side's midweek league clash with bottom-club Al-Hazm on Thursday.

Ronaldo scored the opener in the Riyadh derby match against Al-Shabab from the penalty spot, sending his team on their way to a 3-2 win. The forward was, however, caught making an inappropriate gesture after he was taunted by the home fans.

Al-Shabab fans chanted the name of Lionel Messi in a bid to evoke a reaction from Cristiano Ronaldo, and it worked for them as he responded. The 39-year-old faced the fans and put one hand to his ear and the other to his pubic area, and moved the hand back and forth.

Ronaldo was slammed for his action, and investigations were immediately ordered for the scene. The Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF) have now handed the Portuguese superstar a one-game ban, as reported by journalist Abdel-Aziz Al-Osimi via X account @a_altamimi11.

Al-Nassr set to miss Cristiano Ronaldo in Al-Hazm clash

Al-Nassr will have to rely on the abilities of Anderson Talisca and Sadio Mane to carry their attack against Al-Hazm. Al-Aalami will miss their captain and top-scorer, who leads the league in goals with 22 in 20 appearances this season.

Ronaldo will return to action when his team travel to the United Arab Emirates for the AFC Champions League. They will face Emirati side Al-Ain in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie on March 4th.