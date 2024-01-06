“Cristiano Ronaldo was taken over there at the start, but he can’t play forever” - Paul Robinson names player who can take over from Ronaldo in SPL

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson reckons Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah can potentially take over from Cristiano Ronaldo to become the new face of the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

Ronaldo has transformed the SPL over the past year, since signing a lucrative two-and-a-half-year deal at Al-Nassr in January 2023. His presence has shifted the global spotlight over the league, bringing in millions of new viewers. This led to numerous superstars in Europe joining him in the Middle East last summer, including Neymar, Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sensational form this season, netting 24 goals and providing 11 assists in 25 appearances across all competitions. He is currently one of the world's most in-form players, despite being 38.

However, Robinson believes Salah would be a bigger draw than Ronaldo in the SPL. The Egyptian King was the subject of great interest by Al-Ittihad over the summer, with the Saudi giants reportedly submitting a £150 million bid for his services. They are expected to return this summer in a move that Robinson sees happening.

He told Football Insider (as per Football365):

“For me, it’s a done deal. For his personal ambitions, his personal wealth and for his hereditary wealth to leave for his family. Not just that, but because of his religious beliefs. Playing in that league, he will be an icon."

He added:

“Cristiano Ronaldo was taken over there at the start of it all, but he can’t play forever. Mohamed Salah, in that league, tops Ronaldo. The interest that it spikes and the revenue that he brings to that league. That will be the biggest deal that the Premier League has ever seen, I have no doubt.”

Salah is also currently one of the best players in the world and is having a fantastic campaign at Liverpool. The 31-year-old has scored 18 goals and provided nine assists in 27 appearances and would be a massive acquisition for any SPL side. He has a cult following in the Middle East and is almost certain to be one of the top faces of the league, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo spends 'tens of millions of euros' on luxury mansion on Dubai's 'Billionaire's Island': Reports

According to Bloomberg Linea (via Record), Cristiano Ronaldo has bought a lavish mansion on Jumeirah Bay Island, more commonly known as Billionaire's Island. He is set to receive the property later this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest-paid footballer in the world and is estimated to have a net worth of $500 million (as per Forbes). He also currently earns a reported figure of $200 million a year at Al-Nassr.

The five-time Ballon d'Or has spent big money on a luxurious mansion in Dubai - making it his ninth known property in his portfolio. The 30,000-square-meter mansion is expected to have features like six bedrooms, a spa, private access to a beach, and a showroom that can hold up to seven cars.