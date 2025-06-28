Cristiano Ronaldo talks with 70-year-old coach to become new Al-Nassr manager; negotiations underway to reach agreement: Reports

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly held talks with veteran tactician Jorge Jesus to convince him to become the next coach of Al-Nassr. According to Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna, the 40-year-old is intent on getting Jesus at the helm after his side parted ways with Italian boss Stefano Pioli.
Having managed the likes of Benfica, Sporting CP, Flamengo and Fenerbahce in the past, Jesus has been a football manager for over 35 years. Most recently, he was in his second stint at Al-Nassr's rivals, Al-Hilal, after having previously managed them between 2018 and 2019.
In his second spell at Al-Hilal, Jesus won the domestic treble (Pro League, Cup, Super Cup) in Saudi Arabia in the 2023-24 campaign. He also won the 2018-19 AFC Champions League title during his first spell at the club.
With such incredible experience and success managing in Saudi Arabia, it is no surprise that Al-Nassr are actively chasing Jesus' signature. According to Aouna, Ronaldo has already had a conversation with the veteran boss, further claiming that the latter has already accepted the project.
While Ronaldo has delivered some scintillating individual performances in Saudi Arabia, he is yet to lead his team to significant domestic or continental success. He has racked up 93 goals and 19 assists in 105 appearances for the Knights of Najd, but has only lifted one trophy - the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup.
If Al-Nassr manage to secure the services of Jesus, it would surely improve their chances of competing with the likes of Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal for the Pro League title.
Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a record-breaking two-year contract extension with Al-Nassr
On Thursday (June 26), Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo signed a record-breaking two-year contract extension to continue his stay at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.
After being released by Manchester United in November 2022 for having a fall-out with then-coach Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo joined the SPL side in January 2023. His initial two-year contract was set to expire this summer, but the Knights of Najd tied him down to a historic new deal amid rumours of a potential return to Europe.
The contract is said to be worth an eye-watering £492 million in total, including bonuses and other add-ons. His base salary is believed to be a whopping £488,000-per-day, with a signing bonus of £24.5 million in the first year (via Daily Mail).
If Ronaldo decides to trigger the second year of the extension, he would pocket another signing bonus worth £13.5 million. He has also been given a 15% ownership stake in Al-Nassr, which amounts to around £33 million.
Besides this, he has also been given the perk of becoming a 'dream Ambassador', and his contract includes conditional golden boot and title-winning bonuses. If all the terms are met, the Portugal captain could earn well over £500 million in his new two-year contract.