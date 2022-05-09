Cristiano Ronaldo tells Manchester United teammates what it would take for him to stay this summer - Reports

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has told his teammates he isn't going anywhere this summer unless the club doesn't want him anymore.

The Red Devils have appointed Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager, but it's not clear if the current Ajax coach sees the 37-year-old in his plans. Ronaldo has another year left on his contract with United. However, their poor campaign, ending with a failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, has cast doubt on his future.

Ronaldo made a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer from Juventus. However, despite scoring 24 goals across competitions, the most in the squad, he has copped up his fair share of criticism.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United this season:



38 games.

24 goals.

3 assists.

x13 PL MOTM.

x4 club POTM.

x1 PL POTM.

MOST match winners in the PL.

MOST match winners in the UCL.



Deserves much better. Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United this season: 38 games.24 goals.3 assists.x13 PL MOTM.x4 club POTM.x1 PL POTM.MOST match winners in the PL.MOST match winners in the UCL.Deserves much better. https://t.co/Zf2EdZJ5Rx

His form since the turn of the year has noticeably declined, while many have accused him of being a 'problem' in the squad, altering Manchester United's style of play.

Sky Sports revealed that the Portuguese ace discussed his future with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Now, the latest revelations suggest he's open to staying if Ten Hag wants him. As per Mirror:

“Ronaldo told the players he’s not going anywhere unless the club say they don’t want him. No one is more disappointed than him about how the season has panned out. But he doesn’t want to leave on a low and wants to help get the club back into the Champions League and try and win a trophy next year.

The source continued:

“However, he has told them if the new boss wants to go in a different direction, then he will have no hard feelings and has no regrets about coming back to Old Trafford.”

Ronaldo's arrival promised a lot but Manchester United were collectively miserable, a fact summed up in their latest 4-0 humiliation at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Their last game of the season is away at Crystal Palace on May 22.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Champions League after 20 years?

If Ronaldo indeed ends up staying at Manchester United next season, he'll miss the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

B/R Football @brfootball The Champions League will be without Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time in 20 years if he stays at Manchester United next season The Champions League will be without Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time in 20 years if he stays at Manchester United next season ❌ https://t.co/lKOnSubA6G

He's been the best and the most consistent performer in the competition, netting a record 139 goals, including 21 with the Red Devils.

It will be a strange feeling to watch the Champions League without the 37-year-old banging in late goals and breaking into his iconic 'Siuuu' celebration.

Edited by Bhargav