“Cristiano Ronaldo has all the things to stay at the top for many years” - Luis Castro on Al-Nassr superstar 

Al Nassr coach Luis Castro has stated that he sees Cristiano Ronaldo playing at the top level for a few more years. He believes that the Portuguese star still has everything it takes to start matches regularly for the club and country.

Speaking recently to RECORD, Castro claimed that the 38-year-old still has everything a top footballer needs, and his age has not been an issue. He said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo has all the things to stay at the top for many years. He has everything a player should have.

"Cristiano is still far from his limit; he is in excellent condition. And, I repeat, quality has no age. If he is a 14/15 year old player they will say he is too young. Very young why? He has quality, he has to play. The same with a 40-year-old player. I see performance and income and what matters most to me is the human being!"

Castro also stressed on the fact that the Portuguese star, who turns 39 next month, himself knows when to retire. He said:

"I think that will never happen. If Cristiano is on a team, he is there to play. It's not to be left out. That does not exist. The best are for playing, not for being left out. And quality has no age. Society understands that it must define when the end is. But he's the one who knows when he's going to stop. It's not society that will tell you. Not to him, not to anyone."

Cristiano Ronaldo has played 25 matches in all competitions under Luis Castro at Al Nassr, scoring 24 goals and assisting 11 times in those games.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy at Al Nassr before Luis Castro arrived

Luis Castro also went on to reveal that Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy at Al Nassr before his arrival. He believes that there was something happening on and off the pitch that affected the forward and his form.

He told the aforementioned publication:

"I often say that when your face doesn't laugh, your feet don't laugh either. Cristiano was in a moment of some sadness, due to some events in his personal and professional life. There was this intention of giving him back his joy, through training, games. This was achieved.

"He responded very naturally to what was asked of him and today he is once again a world reference, as he always was. For what he plays and for who he is, on and off the field."

Ronaldo has completed a year at Al Nassr after moving to Saudi Arabia as a free agent in December 2022. He has scored 38 times for the Middle Eastern side and won the Arab Club Champions Cup.