Cristiano Ronaldo told how he can improve his mentality if he sits down with Malik Scott as Kate Abdo’s boxing trainer husband floats idea

Boxing trainer Malik Scott, husband of presenter Kate Abdo, has hinted at how he can help Cristiano Ronaldo improve mentally at this point in his career. The 40-year-old remains on the books of Al-Nassr, where he appears set to end his professional career.

Scott told Canada Casino that he would find a conversation on shared interests with Cristiano Ronaldo quite enjoyable. He pointed out that he understands the mental difficulty that comes with being a world-class athlete, and said that he would add something to Ronaldo's mental attributes.

"I would enjoy just sitting down with Cristiano Ronaldo and speaking on competing, adding something to his mental attributes. It can be just sitting down, dialoguing about something we have in common. And what we share in common is basically competing. These guys know what it feels like to go out and compete in front of hundreds of thousands of people. It's the pressure that comes with that. And I'm someone that understands no matter what type of poker face they have, no matter how cool they play it, we could talk about these things that they're dealing with", he said (via The Sun).

Malik Scott got married to CBS Sports presenter and media personality Kate Abdo in September 2024. At 44, he is only four years older than Ronaldo, and sees the efforts of the Portuguese superstar to keep being the best in the football business. Scott enjoyed a successful career as a professional boxer, and has worked as a trainer for the likes of Deontay Wilder since his retirement.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the toughest Footballers' mentally due to how he often performs. He is looking to lead Portugal to glory in the FIFA World Cup in the USA next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side eyeing shock Premier League transfer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be reunited with former Manchester United teammate Harry Maguire at Al-Nassr, as per reports. The Saudi giants have begun to make transfer plans ahead of the upcoming transfer window, as they do not wish to fall behind their rivals in recruiting correctly.

Daily Mail reports (via Sky Sports) that Maguire is a target for Jorge Jesus' side due to his experience and quality with Manchester United and England. The 32-year-old has interest from elsewhere, as well, in addition to that of the Saudi Pro League giants.

Al-Nassr lead the way in the Saudi top-flight this season, with Ronaldo scoring four times in as many games for the Knights of Najd. They already signed Spaniard Inigo Martinez in the summer, but could now target Maguire as a different option in defence.

