Cristiano Ronaldo transfer hasn't left Al-Nassr 'cheated' as Saudi giants rubbish outrageous 'kebab' jibe

Al Nassr press adviser Walid Al-Muhaidib has termed comments about Cristiano Ronaldo spreading like wildfire on social media as false. He has claimed that the club president did not comment on the signing of the Portuguese star.

Reports on Thursday claimed that Al Nassr president Al-Muammar was not happy with Ronaldo's signing. The quotes going around claimed the president said he was cheated twice in his life - once when he bought three kebabs and got two and the other time when he signed Ronaldo for the Saudi club.

GOAL reported the quote as:

"I have only been cheated twice in my life, the first time when I asked for three kebabs they gave me only two, the second time when I signed Cristiano Ronaldo."

However, Al-Muhaidib quickly came out and squashed the reports. He claims the quotes were made up as a joke by a media outlet and taken seriously by others. He told Spanish news agency EFE (via GOAL):

"The talk in the Spanish press that we cheated on the Ronaldo deal, based on the Arabia News 50 website, is false and incorrect. The press came up with his joke and thought it was true."

Ronaldo is yet to comment on the rumors.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo join Al Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr earlier this season after his contract was terminated by Manchester United. The Portuguese star reportedly had offers from Europe but decided to move to Saudi Arabia as he wants to try a new challenge.

During his unveiling, he said:

"My work in Europe is done. I won everything. I played for the most important clubs in Europe. For me now is a new challenge! I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs, in Brazil, in Australia, US, even in Portugal there is many clubs who tried to sign me. But I gave my word to this club. Not only to develop the football but other parts of the country."

Ronaldo added:

"For me it's a good challenge. I know what I want, I know what I don't want. I want to give a different vision of the country, of the football, of the perspective of everybody. This is why I'm here and why I took this opportunity."

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a decent start to his career in the Middle East, but things have not gone as planned for Al Nassr. They have lost the top spot in the league and have been eliminated from both cup competitions.

