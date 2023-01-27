Cristiano Ronaldo turns back the clock as he goes past 2 Al Ittihad defenders with brilliant piece of skill (WATCH) 

While Al-Nassr suffered a 3-1 defeat against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo produced a brilliant piece of skill during the game. The Portuguese superstar went past two defenders with the ball.

Ronaldo was named Al-Nassr's captain for the second successive game. The clash at the King Fahd Stadium, however, didn't go according to plan for Rudi Garcia's side.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Al-Ittihad started the game strongly and scored two before the half-time break. They scored from two swift counter-attacking moves. Romarinho (15') and Abderrazzak Hamdallah (43') were the two goalscorers.

Ronaldo's skill move was one of the few bright moments for Al-Nassr during the game.

While Anderson Talisca managed to pull one back for Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad scored in injury time in the second half to seal a 3-1 win. Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti was the goalscorer on this occasion.

Chances were few and far between for Ronaldo to come by during the game. He took one shot on target, completed 22 of his 28 attempted dribbles and won four out of his six ground duels during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final clash.

Manchester United told to target Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure meant Manchester United had to explore the market for a new attacker. Wout Weghorst, who scored during the Carabao Cup semi-final win against Nottingham Forest, has arrived on loan from Burnley.

Former United defender Wes Brown, however, feels Erik ten Hag's side still need a long-term replacement. He has urged the club to sign Dusan Vlahovic. Here's what Brown said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I like Dusan Vlahovic. I've not seen much of him, but he's a young lad and I like young players. Obviously, they're not the finished article, but he's been doing well at Juventus and you can see he's going to turn out to be a really good player. United need reinforcements in that area and he's a very good young talent, I'm sure he'd be a very good addition at Old Trafford."

Juventus has been handed a 15-point ban after being judged guilty in the Plusvalenza case. 90min since reported that Vlahovic has been offered to United.

