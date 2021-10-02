Cristiano Ronaldo voted Manchester United's Player of the Month for September

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's Player of the Month for September, as per the team's official site. The Portuguese arrived at Old Trafford this summer and has continued from where he left off 12 years ago. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in impeccable touch for the Red Devils since arrival and deservedly picks up the award.

Ronaldo marked his return to his old hunting ground with a brace against Newcastle United on his debut. He then got on the score sheet against Young Boys in the Champions League, although Manchester United ended up losing that game. However, the Portuguese was unnerved against West Ham United in the Premier League in the next game, getting the equalizer to help secure a hard-fought 2-1 comeback.

The Red Devils had to bank on their prodigal son again this midweek as he scored a last-minute winner against Villarreal in the Champions League, reiterating his importance to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.

Despite his heroics on the pitch, Ronaldo was given a run for his money by David de Gea for Manchester United's Player of the Month. The Spaniard has also enjoyed a brilliant run of form between the sticks for the Red Devils this season. The voting process for the award turned out to be a stiff contest between him and the Portuguese.

However, it was Ronaldo who came out on top, with de Gea finishing a close second. Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood also made it into the top four thanks to their stellar start to the season. The latter won Manchester United's Player of the Month award for August and has been an omnipresent figure in Solskjaer's team this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo crucial to Manchester United's quest for silverware

Cristiano Ronaldo will be crucial to Manchester United's quest for silverware this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has already proven to be indispensable for Manchester United this season. The Portuguese has helped the Red Devils stay within touching distance of top spot in the Premier League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also shown his pedigree in the Champions League, scoring in each of his two games so far.

Ronaldo is expected to play an important role in Manchester United's quest for silverware this season. Solskjaer has improved the Red Devils since taking charge at Old Trafford but has missed out on a trophy to show for his troubles. With the Portuguese in the team, the Norwegian will be confident of finally realizing his dream this time.

