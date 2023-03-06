Cristiano Ronaldo vs Alejandro Garnacho: How does Argentine talent compare to Manchester United legend in their first seasons at Old Trafford?

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has drawn comparisons with Old Trafford legend Cristiano Ronaldo with his performances for the Red Devils so far this season.

Since being promoted from the youth squad, Garnacho has been decisive for Erik ten Hag's team. Garnacho's meteoric rise has drawn comparisons with his idol Ronaldo.

Ronaldo joined the Red Devils from Sporting CP in the summer of 2003 after putting on an impressive performance against Alex Ferguson's team in pre-season. He scored six goals and provided eight assists in 40 matches in his first season.

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Manchester United win the FA Cup in 2003, scoring in the final.

Garnacho, on the other hand, has made 28 appearances for the senior team this term, scoring four goals and providing five assists. In terms of statistics, he has a chance to eclipse his idol in his first season with the senior team.

Garnacho scored the go-ahead goal as United recently secured a comeback home win against West Ham United in the FA Cup fifth round on March 2. Erik ten Hag praised the player's impact, saying after the match (via Mirror):

"I said to him before the game, 'it's time. You have an impact when you come on but now you have to have an impact as a starter'. And I think he is capable of it, so that is the next step he has to make. It is a great skill when you're fearless, when you're brave. I don't think that it's a skill that is so specific, there are not so many players in world football who can take players on, who can just out-dribble them and that skill he has."

Cristiano Ronaldo is shining for Al-Nassr since leaving Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's second-stint at Manchester United came to an unceremonious end. The Portuguese superstar mutually terminated his contract with the Red Devils after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr as a free agent. He has since scored eight goals and has provided two assists for Rudi Garcia's team.

Ronaldo was also named the SPL's Player of the Month for February. He scored two hat-tricks, including a poker, last month.

