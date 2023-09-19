Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: First salary of superstars compared as wages from early days show stark difference

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the highest earning players in world football today. However, it wasn't always the case, as a recent SPORTbible report highlighted the earnings of both superstars when they began their careers.

As per the aforementioned report, the Argentine icon earned a meagre £6000 per year during his youth days in Barcelona. However, Messi's salary received a significant boost once the Argentine forward signed his first professional contract with the Catalan club (£2.6million per year).

On the other hand, Ronaldo's first professional contract with Sporting earned him £860,000 a year. The player's income increased to £1.82million per year when he joined Manchester United in 2003.

Both players have moved on from European football after achieving incredible success in the continent. Messi is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner with four UEFA Champions League trophies and 10 La Liga titles, among other honors.

Ronaldo has secured two Ballon d'Or trophies fewer than his Argentine rival. However, he has five UEFA Champions League trophies, three Premier League and two La Liga titles to his name, along with other achievements.

The Al-Nassr striker's current contract sees him make a whopping £86million-per-year compared to Messi's £43million annual salary at Inter Miami.

"I used to love Cristiano Ronaldo"- Bukayo Saka gave his take on Lionel Messi and Ronaldo GOAT debate

Arsenal sensation and England international Bukayo Saka weighed in on the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate in an interview published on the Gunners' website in May.

Saka revealed that he admired Ronaldo while growing up and emulated much of what the Portuguese superstar did. Leaning towards the Al-Nassr striker as far as debate is concerned, he said (via Sports Brief):

"I used to love Cristiano Ronaldo. A lot of other kids my age used to love watching him as well. The different things he could do on the pitch, his skills. The way he took free kicks, too, I think a lot of us used to try to emulate that."

As pointed out by the left-footed winger, many recognize the popular run-up before Ronaldo hits a dead ball. Throughout his career, the Real Madrid legend has scored 49 free-kick goals at club level, most of which were netted while he represented Manchester United and Los Blancos.