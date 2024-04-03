Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who has scored more career hat-tricks after Al-Nassr superstar dominates Abha in 8-0 win?

Cristiano Ronaldo starred with a dazzling hat-trick on Tuesday (April 2) to pull eight clear of his arch-rival Lionel Messi.

The 36-year-old - fresh off a hat-trick in the 5-1 Saudi Premier League home win over Al-Tai on Saturday - struck early at Abha on Tuesday (April 3). Ronaldo broke the deadlock inside 11 minutes with his 62nd career free-kick for club and country, with a low and powerful drive to the goalkeeper's left.

Ten minutes later, another free-kick - this time to the 'keeper's right - made it 2-0 for the visitors. Ronaldo completed his second hat-trick in four days with a fine lobbed effort on the cusp of half-time as Luis Castro's side ran riot, eventually winning 8-0.

It marked Ronaldo's 65th career hat-trick for club and country, while his arch-nemesis Messi has 57. The Portugal captain has now netted a hat-trick in 15 consecutive years and multiple hat-tricks in 12 years, including three on the trot.

Ronaldo has now scored a hat-trick for club and country every 18.7 games since 2003, a number only bettered by Messi (18.5), having played 160 fewer games.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared in 2024?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as two of the best players to have graced the beautiful game.

The duo have scored over 800 goals for club and country and are still going strong. However, the older Ronaldo has made a better start to 2024 than his 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning counterpart.

Since the restart of the ongoing season, the Al-Nassr captain has 12 goals and one assist in 10 games across competitions. Most of these goals - nine - and the lone assist - have come in the SPL, where Al-Alami trail runaway leaders Al-Hilal (74) by 12 points with eight games to go.

Meanwhile, Messi has made a decent start to his first full season in American football with Inter Miami. In five games, he has bagged five goals and two assists. The tally includes three goals and an assist in three games in the MLS, where the Herons trail leaders Cincinnati by a point, having played a game more.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's two other goals this season have come in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where Miami take on Monterrey in the quarterfinals this week.

