Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to sign 2 of his former Real Madrid teammates - Reports

According to Marca, Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo contacted two of his former Real Madrid teammates to see if they would be open to joining him in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese legend is reportedly trying to recruit players to help his side improve ahead of the new season.

The striker and his team could not win silverware last season and recently fell to Al-Hilal in the King's Cup final. A recent report suggests they're looking to bring in a foreign defender, goalkeeper, midfielder and right winger to bolster them.

As a result, Ronaldo reached out to Nacho Fernandez and Casemiro to see if they'd be open to joining him. The two are highly talented and experienced and could bring the ingredients needed to push the Knights of Najd to the next level.

Trending

Nacho is set to leave Real Madrid this summer after his contract expires at the Bernabeu. Casemiro has been linked with a departure from Manchester United following a poor second season. The pair could be available to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr if the right deal can be made.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr out to make amends for trophyless season

Cristiano Ronaldo heads into the final year of his contract with Al-Nassr after a trophyless season. The Portuguese striker has been phenomenal despite being 39 years old. The Los Blancos legend has scored 73 goals in 70 appearances for his side.

The Knights of Najd finished second to an undefeated Al-Hilal in the league and lost to them in the King's Cup final on penalties. Ronaldo will be keen to get his vengeance in what could be his final season with the team.

The Portuguese striker will turn 40 next season and hopes to continue his impressive scoring. The Global Ones will look to recruit this summer and strengthen the team so they can match their rivals in the league and cup next year. Cristiano Ronaldo already broke the record for most goals scored in a Saudi Pro League season and will now look to win the whole thing next year.