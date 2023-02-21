Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to sign former Real Madrid star - Reports

According to Fichajes, Cristiano Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr to sign former Real Madrid left-back Marcelo. The Brazilian full-back is currently without a club after Greek side Olympiacos terminated his contract due to fitness issues.

According to reports, Marcelo is currently in Valdebebas as he recovers from injury. While Los Blancos are interested in having the player back at the club in another capacity, Marcelo is keen to continue his career as a player.

Al-Nassr could provide him with the opportunity to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo once again. The duo formed a deadly partnership on the left flank for Real Madrid during their time in the Spanish capital.

However, MLS side LA Galaxy are also interested in acquiring Marcelo's services and could potentially damage the SPL side's plans to reunite the two former Real Madrid teammates.

Marcelo made only 10 appearances during his time as an Olympiakos player, scoring three goals. He penned a heartfelt farewell message to the Greek club, writing on Instagram:

"I have lived unforgettable moments in Greece, in which I was warmly welcomed to a new home, not only for me, but also for my family. Piraeus and its people have all my heart and this won’t be my last time in this amazing country."

He added:

"I can only express gratitude for wearing the Olympiacos jersey. Even though the brief stay, the experience and the friends I made there will be forever marked in my life. Today I say goodbye but I’m leaving my affection and respect to the President, my teammates, all the employees and fans of the club."

Former Real Madrid president recently questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have adjusted well to life in Saudi Arabia, scoring five goals and providing two assists in five games. However, former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon recently stated that he expected Ronaldo to play in the top European leagues for a few more seasons. Calderon told GB News (via GOAL):

“I would have liked him to play two or three more years in the top leagues. I think he's still fit, in good shape. He's been a player that has taken care of himself very well for all of his career. But I suppose he thought that this is a good option, so I wish him the best as to all the players that have been playing with us.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to action on February 25 as Al-Nassr take on Damac in an SPL away clash.

