Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play 2026 FIFA World Cup, pushes back retirement plans to emulate 3 legendary footballers: Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his wish to prolong his career long enough to play for Portugal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This is as per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo's report which mentions that Ronaldo believes he is in peak physical condition and is looking to push back retirement plans.

The Portuguese forward has reportedly asked his club Al-Nassr to offer him a new contract extension until 2027. Cristiano Ronaldo believes that will help him retain his competitive-level fitness until the next edition of the World Cup in 2026.

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo is keen to become the latest to join the unique list of male players to play in five World Cups, which is one of the main motivators for him to prolong his incredible career.

Former Mexico defender Rafa Marquez became the latest player to join the coveted list in the 2018 World Cup, having debuted in the competition in 2002. Ronaldo now aims to join the list that also includes Italy's Gianluigi Buffon and Germany's Lothar Matthaus.

The Portuguese forward is currently 38 years old and is still banging in the goals for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo has scored an incredible 11 goals and provided six assists in just 11 appearances for the Saudi club across competitions this season.

Whether or not Ronaldo actually plays in the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains to be seen but his longevity and dedication to football is remarkable.

Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for Euro Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in coach Roberto Martinez's squad for Portugal's upcoming Euro Qualifiers against Slovaki and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Ronaldo played just one game during the last international break as he was suspended for the second one.

Having picked up a yellow card in the Selecao's last meeting with Slovakia, Ronaldo missed his team's 9-0 rout of Luxembourg due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Expand Tweet

However, he is eligible to play in Portugal's upcoming fixtures and will be raring to get back on the pitch and on the scoresheet.

Ronaldo is his country's all-time record goalscorer, having netted 123 times and provided 44 assists in 201 appearances. He is also the player with the highest number of international goals.

At 38 years of age, the boy from Funchal is showing no signs of slowing down as he continues to entertain his fans.