“Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t as clinical and ruthless at that age” – Gary Neville delivers bold verdict on Arsenal star

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville feels Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe is more clinical than Cristiano Ronaldo was when he was of the same age.

Neville was Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate at Manchester United before the Portuguese star moved to Real Madrid in 2009.

Ronaldo had a tough start at Manchester United, but did not look back once he got his big break under then manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Smith Rowe, meanwhile, has done well for Arsenal this season. The 21-year-old has already matched last campaign's tally of two goals in just nine appearances in the Premier League.

afcstuff @afcstuff Gary Neville on Smith Rowe: “He’s a beautiful footballer & he’s got a long way to go in his career. Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t as clinical & ruthless at that age. That’s where he has got to get to, to the point where by every single game, they want to be the best.” [Sky] #afc Gary Neville on Smith Rowe: “He’s a beautiful footballer & he’s got a long way to go in his career. Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t as clinical & ruthless at that age. That’s where he has got to get to, to the point where by every single game, they want to be the best.” [Sky] #afc https://t.co/mP8fMScvPj

Smith Rowe has been at the heart of Arsenal’s recent attacking endeavors, and Neville believes the England Under-21 international is more clinical than a 21-year old Cristiano Ronaldo was.

“Everything that Smith Rowe [wants to be], he’s a beautiful footballer Smith Rowe, and he’s got a long way to go in his career. Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t as clinical and ruthless at that age," Neville said.

“But that’s where he has got to get to. To the point where by every single game, they want to be the best. They want to score the winner. They believe they are going to score the winner. Confidence is unbelievable,” he added.

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe has a long way to go before he can be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal gave Emile Smith Rowe the chance to impress last season, and he has done well under Mikel Arteta.

Smith Rowe undoubtedly has a long way to go before he can be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, but he is progressing well.

The fact that he is central to Arsenal’s attack means fans have got to see what his strengths are as a player. Arsenal’s style of play also suits the talented midfielder, whose vision and composure belie his age.

afcstuff @afcstuff Jamie Carragher on Smith Rowe: “Sometimes players just pop up & you can’t help but like them - I absolutely love that lad. I always want him to do well. I said in commentary, he’s the best player I’ve seen in the Premier League running with the ball.” #afc Jamie Carragher on Smith Rowe: “Sometimes players just pop up & you can’t help but like them - I absolutely love that lad. I always want him to do well. I said in commentary, he’s the best player I’ve seen in the Premier League running with the ball.” #afc https://t.co/cML8dldvs6

The position Smith Rowe plays in perhaps demands him to be more clinical, though, as Arsenal cannot afford too many turnovers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, was perhaps a tad more selfish during his early years at Manchester United. This was understandable as he played slightly higher up the pitch and always wanted to score goals.

Smith Rowe has helped Arsenal overcome a difficult start to the season, and the Gunners will hope the talented midfielder can improve further.

Edited by Arvind Sriram