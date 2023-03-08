Cristiano Ronaldo or Wayne Rooney? Manchester United legends Patrice Evra and Rio Ferdinand pick between the 2 former Red Devils

Manchester United legends Patrice Evra and Rio Ferdinand recently shared their picks between Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

Both attackers were phenomenal during their time at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese ace made 346 appearances for the Red Devils across two spells, scoring 145 goals and providing 64 assists. He won 13 major trophies with the Red Devils, including one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, and three Premier League titles.

Rooney, on the other hand, made 559 appearances for the Red Devils. He scored 253 goals and provided 145 assists in 559 matches. The Englishman is United's highest goalscorer in history. He won a total of 18 major trophies with the Old Trafford outfit.

While choosing between the duo, Evra said:

"No, prime Cristiano. I love Wazza but I think when Cristiano left in 2009 and we played a World Tour match in Asia, that's when I knew (the capability) of Wayne Rooney, the player he was. I think he was in the shadow of Cristiano, even if they both started well, I realized who was Wayne Rooney when Cristiano Ronaldo left."

Ferdinand said on the subject:

"I'd say Cristiano but that doesn't take away from Wazza, he was a ridiculous footballer, I even reckon he was one of the most underrated English players."

Watch Ferdinand and Evra pick between the two club legends:

Both players had immense legacies for Manchester United.

Rooney, however, had a longer stint at the club. While Ronaldo was magnificent for the Red Devils, the best days of his career arguably came when playing for Real Madrid.

Here's how Wayne Rooney reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's Piers Morgan interview that triggered Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan last year was the final straw of his second spell at Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney was left a bit taken aback by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's interview as he said (via Eurosport):

“Well, listen, Cristiano Ronaldo's a fantastic player and, as I've said before, he and [Lionel] Messi are the two best players probably to play the game. And, again, it's not a criticism. What I've said is age comes to all of us, and Cristiano is obviously feeling that and he's finding it hard to deal with that."

He added:

"Obviously he's done an interview that's gone global. Bit strange, some of the comments are strange in there but I'm sure Manchester United will deal with it once they've seen the full interview and they'll take whatever action they need to take.”

Ronaldo's contract with United was mutually terminate in November and he joined Al-Nassr as a free agent. He has since scored eight goals and has provided two assists in seven matches for the Saudi Pro League club.

