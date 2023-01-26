Cristiano Ronaldo wears $780,000 worth luxury watch by Jacob & Co. to celebrate Al-Nassr transfer 

Jacob & Co. has made a special edition 'Tsavorite' watch to celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. The limited edition watch reportedly costs an eye-watering amount of $780,000 (according to GiveMeSport).

Ronaldo recently sealed a move to the Middle East after the mutual termination of his Manchester United contract. The Portuguese superstar will reportedly earn a mammoth £173 million per season. He has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with Riyadh-based side Al-Nassr.

He made his debut for the club during a 1-0 win against Ettifaq on January 22. Ronaldo, in fact, was his team's captain for the match. While the five-time Ballon d'Or winner couldn't get on the scoresheet, he showed flashes of his brilliance.

Jacon & Co. honored Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking move to Saudi Arabia with a specially-made watch. Instead of the usual emeralds, the item is made with Tsavorite, which is 200 times rarer and possesses a unique sparkle.

Apart from that, the item also features an 18k white gold with 47mm * 15.85 mm caviar case as design. Apart from that, the watch has 216 components, along with 27 jewels. There is also a 42-hour power reserve boot available.

The color of the inner side of the watch is green, a testament to Ronaldo's new home i.e. Saudi Arabia. It also has an alligator-green leather strap. According to Hyperbeast, the price of the piece is almost $780,000.

Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia has been widely celebrated by fans. The new watch should also brighten the superstar forward's mood. It will be interesting to see whether it helps him turn the time back on his career.

Ronaldo is set to return to action later tonight as Al-Nassr take on Al-Ittihad in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup.

