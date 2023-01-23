Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed on Al-Nassr debut with 'Siu' thunderclap chant and flares ahead of Ettifaq clash (WATCH)

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was given a hero's welcome as the Portuguese finally made his debut for the Saudi Pro League club against Ettifaq.

Fans at Mrsool Park chanted Ronaldo's iconic catchphrase, 'Siuuu', as the superstar took the field for the first time. They also lightened up flairs to create a special atmosphere, something in which the 37-year-old thrives.

During his legendary career, Ronaldo has played in the most iconic stadiums in front of the most passionate fans in the world. Hence, the onus is upon Al-Nassr supporters to live up to Ronaldo's previous experiences and make the Portuguese feel at home.

While Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't score a goal against Ettifaq, Rudi Garcia's team managed to secure a win, courtesy of a first-half winner from Anderson Talisca. Ronaldo had a decent performance as well.

Despite being almost 38, the superstar is still able to produce the most difficult tricks with the football. He performed an exceptional move inside the Ettifaq box as well, leaving his marker on the grass.

Rudi Garcia's team, meanwhile, returned to the top of the SPL table with the win. They now have 33 points after 14 league games and are leading second-placed Al-Hilal by a point with a game in hand.

Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia revealed his plans for Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr v Al-Ittifaq Club - Saudi Pro League

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr debut, Rudi Garcia revealed his plans to get the best out of the Portuguese. He said (via GOAL):

“It’s very important for the players to play normally and not always try to give the ball to Cristiano. I told them they need to make the right choices on the pitch. Obviously when Cristiano or Talisca are alone and asking for the ball we need to give them the ball. These two players are able to make the difference."

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏻 Thanks to all the fans for incredible support. First game, first win - well done guys🏻 Thanks to all the fans for incredible support. First game, first win - well done guys 🙌🏻 Thanks to all the fans for incredible support. 💙💛 https://t.co/vmgwE8TgVo

He added:

"Tonight, I think that sometimes we had good positions to cross but not enough people in the box – and sometimes no Ronaldo and no Talisca. We need to work on that, to have one of them in the box and maybe the other playing outside the box.”

