Cristiano Ronaldo who? Twitter explodes as Goncalo Ramos scores stunning hat-trick in Portugal's 6-1 demolition of Switzerland

Fans on Twitter exploded as Goncalo Ramos' hat-trick helped Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup to advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Fernando Santos made headlines before the game as he decided to bench Ronaldo for the important clash. The veteran manager fielded Goncalo Ramos instead, handing the Benfica star his first international start.

Ramos repaid his coach's faith in some style, scoring a stunning opener in the 17th minute of the game. He beat Yann Sommer from an angle that seemed improbable to score from.

Pepe added the second for his side in the 33rd minute of the game. The former Real Madrid defender headed home from a corner, becoming the oldest player ever to score in the knockout stages of the tournament.

GoRamos added his side's third in the 51st minute of the game, while Raphael Guerreiro scored Portugal's fourth moments later to cap off a beautiful team move and give the 2016 European champions a four-goal lead.

Manuel Akanji pulled one back for the Swiss in the 58th minute of the game. The Manchester City defender found himself free at the back post and tapped home from close range to give his side a glimmer of hope. Ramos, however, had no plans of letting that happen as he completed his hat-trick in the 67th minute with an incredible dinked finish.

Rafael Leao added another to the rout after coming on as a second-half as he scored his side's sixth in injury time. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Portugal dominated Switzerland in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI:

B/R Football @brfootball



He's got two goals in 51 minutes against Switzerland Gonçalo Ramos played 33 minutes for Portugal coming into today.He's got two goals in 51 minutes against Switzerland Gonçalo Ramos played 33 minutes for Portugal coming into today.He's got two goals in 51 minutes against Switzerland ♨️ https://t.co/cNwiUqCl8M

ًE. @UtdEIIis Credit where credit is due man this is the biggest game of Gonçalo Ramos life stepping in for one of the greatest players ever.



That’s exactly how you take your chance! Elite mentality. Credit where credit is due man this is the biggest game of Gonçalo Ramos life stepping in for one of the greatest players ever. That’s exactly how you take your chance! Elite mentality.

ًE. @UtdEIIis All the United fans that were saying we should sign Gonçalo Ramos know ball he’s the truth. All the United fans that were saying we should sign Gonçalo Ramos know ball he’s the truth.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



It only took him 17 minutes to score for Portugal Goncalo Ramos had the pressure of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo after only ever playing 33 minutes of international football.It only took him 17 minutes to score for Portugal Goncalo Ramos had the pressure of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo after only ever playing 33 minutes of international football.It only took him 17 minutes to score for Portugal 🔥 https://t.co/tRcwc6mRmc

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



25 appearances

17 goals

5 assists



Break-through year. Goncalo Ramos’ season for Club & Country so far:25 appearances17 goals5 assistsBreak-through year. Goncalo Ramos’ season for Club & Country so far:👕 25 appearances⚽ 17 goals🅰️ 5 assistsBreak-through year. 🔥 https://t.co/MmGqGYIpVt

SPORTbible @sportbible GONCALO RAMOS GETS TWO! HE'S TAKEN HIS OPPORTUNITY! GONCALO RAMOS GETS TWO! HE'S TAKEN HIS OPPORTUNITY! 🇵🇹 https://t.co/7sp8l5F627

B/R Football @brfootball



Just needed his chance Gonçalo Ramos has 14 goals for Benfica this season.Just needed his chance Gonçalo Ramos has 14 goals for Benfica this season.Just needed his chance 🇵🇹 https://t.co/0hJiIzPg59

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



4 appearances

3 goals

2 assists



New kid on the block. Goncalo Ramos now has more goals + assists for Portugal (5) than he has appearances (4):4 appearances3 goals2 assistsNew kid on the block. Goncalo Ramos now has more goals + assists for Portugal (5) than he has appearances (4):👕 4 appearances⚽ 3 goals🅰️ 2 assistsNew kid on the block. 🔥 https://t.co/1GHp7FCoiV

B/R Football @brfootball GONÇALO RAMOS WITH THE FIRST HAT TRICK OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP GONÇALO RAMOS WITH THE FIRST HAT TRICK OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP 🎩 https://t.co/CGWZ5KVwUT

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup



Goncalo Ramos has introduced himself to the world in style. Wow.



#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 HAT-TRICK HERO.Goncalo Ramos has introduced himself to the world in style. Wow. HAT-TRICK HERO. Goncalo Ramos has introduced himself to the world in style. Wow. #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Fernando Santos rewarded for his brave call to drop Cristiano Ronaldo Goncalo Ramos with a hat-trick and 1 assistFernando Santos rewarded for his brave call to drop Cristiano Ronaldo Goncalo Ramos with a hat-trick and 1 assist 🔥Fernando Santos rewarded for his brave call to drop Cristiano Ronaldo 👏 https://t.co/O67LsKt0G8

Viran🇲🇾🇵🇹 @MadnessFc4 Goncalo Ramos showing Ronaldo his wc knockout hattrick Goncalo Ramos showing Ronaldo his wc knockout hattrick https://t.co/uP4bUZCYuX

GOAL @goal GONCALO RAMOS WITH THE FIRST 2022 WORLD CUP HAT-TRICK GONCALO RAMOS WITH THE FIRST 2022 WORLD CUP HAT-TRICK 🇵🇹 https://t.co/HA6FH1a1Qk

Castro1021 @Castro1021



Gonçalo Ramos HATTRICK!! He had big boots to fill…….and he’s fucking filled ‘em.Gonçalo Ramos HATTRICK!! He had big boots to fill…….and he’s fucking filled ‘em.Gonçalo Ramos HATTRICK!! 🇵🇹😳 https://t.co/5Ju77WFjWT

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp



Portugal are absolutely flying towards the World Cup quarter-finals! 5-1 with a hat-trick for youngster Gonçalo Ramos on his first start for his country!



Stuff of dreams! WOW!Portugal are absolutely flying towards the World Cup quarter-finals! 5-1 with a hat-trick for youngster Gonçalo Ramos on his first start for his country!Stuff of dreams! WOW!✅🏆 Portugal are absolutely flying towards the World Cup quarter-finals! 5-1 with a hat-trick for youngster Gonçalo Ramos on his first start for his country!Stuff of dreams! https://t.co/j3j0mucM6y

B24 @B24PT HAT-TRICK DE GONÇALO RAMOS CONTRA A SUÍÇA HAT-TRICK DE GONÇALO RAMOS CONTRA A SUÍÇA 🔥 https://t.co/Tz5eGaFVpY

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ronaldo was so happy for Pepe after his goal Ronaldo was so happy for Pepe after his goal ❤️ https://t.co/DZSjC942w3

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏻 #Qatar2022 Quick reminder: Pepe will turn 40 in February. What a great leader. Quick reminder: Pepe will turn 40 in February. What a great leader. ✊🏻🇵🇹 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/JOJI2M5hM0

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with Pepe after his goal Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with Pepe after his goal ❤️ https://t.co/zzVnFDWJq3

GOAL @goal 39-YEAR-OLD PEPE HAS STILL GOT IT 39-YEAR-OLD PEPE HAS STILL GOT IT 🇵🇹 https://t.co/eirc7htUBx

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Like fine wine 39-year-old Pepe is the oldest men's player to score a World Cup knockout stage goalLike fine wine 39-year-old Pepe is the oldest men's player to score a World Cup knockout stage goal 💪Like fine wine 🍷 https://t.co/7Ag82lVVSg

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup



Have the floodgates opened?



Raphael Guerreiro has his name on the scoresheet



#FIFAWorldCup2022 | #Qatar2022 Portugal score, AGAIN!Have the floodgates opened?Raphael Guerreiro has his name on the scoresheet Portugal score, AGAIN! Have the floodgates opened? Raphael Guerreiro has his name on the scoresheet 🇵🇹 #FIFAWorldCup2022 | #Qatar2022

Budweiser SA @BudweiserSA



𝟒 - 𝟎



This is turning into a bit of a clinic



We'll ask again, who's next?



RT and let us know! #PORSWI Raphael Guerreiro... makes it𝟒 - 𝟎This is turning into a bit of a clinicWe'll ask again, who's next?RT and let us know! #YoursToTake Raphael Guerreiro... makes it ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🇵🇹𝟒 - 𝟎🇨🇭This is turning into a bit of a clinic 👀We'll ask again, who's next? 😅RT and let us know! #YoursToTake #PORSWI https://t.co/rhq5NAQJfn

Yaw Ampofo Jr @Yaw_Ampofo_



Ronaldo loves a winning team This is Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with teammates.Ronaldo loves a winning team This is Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with teammates.Ronaldo loves a winning team ❤️ https://t.co/b9KA3gQtA1

SPORTbible @sportbible Do Portugal play better without Cristiano Ronaldo? Do Portugal play better without Cristiano Ronaldo? 🇵🇹

433 @433 Rafael Leão. That's it, that's the tweet. Rafael Leão. That's it, that's the tweet.

lion 🇧🇷 @JMNDComps Ramos replaced Ronaldo and now has more World Cup knockout goals than him in his first ever World Cup start Ramos replaced Ronaldo and now has more World Cup knockout goals than him in his first ever World Cup start 😭😭😭😭

F @Fabian_v4 I've genuinely never seen a player that brings down the performance level of a team as much as this washed version of Ronaldo I've genuinely never seen a player that brings down the performance level of a team as much as this washed version of Ronaldo

Will Goncalo Ramos start ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Morocco?

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Ramos utilized the opportunity to replace Cristiano Ronaldo to the fullest extent. The Benfica marksman's hat-trick probably makes him an automatic choice for the quarter-final clash against Morocco.

Ronaldo has scored just one goal in the tournament in so far, so Ramos' stunning performance in the quarterfinal means he is likely to keep his place in the team at the expense of Portugal's talismanic skipper. Hence, Ronaldo might have to be satisfied with a place on the bench for the rest of Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

