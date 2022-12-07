Create

Cristiano Ronaldo who? Twitter explodes as Goncalo Ramos scores stunning hat-trick in Portugal's 6-1 demolition of Switzerland

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Dec 07, 2022 02:42 AM IST
Goncalo Ramos fired Portugal to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup
Fans on Twitter exploded as Goncalo Ramos' hat-trick helped Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup to advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Fernando Santos made headlines before the game as he decided to bench Ronaldo for the important clash. The veteran manager fielded Goncalo Ramos instead, handing the Benfica star his first international start.

Ramos repaid his coach's faith in some style, scoring a stunning opener in the 17th minute of the game. He beat Yann Sommer from an angle that seemed improbable to score from.

Pepe added the second for his side in the 33rd minute of the game. The former Real Madrid defender headed home from a corner, becoming the oldest player ever to score in the knockout stages of the tournament.

GoRamos added his side's third in the 51st minute of the game, while Raphael Guerreiro scored Portugal's fourth moments later to cap off a beautiful team move and give the 2016 European champions a four-goal lead.

Manuel Akanji pulled one back for the Swiss in the 58th minute of the game. The Manchester City defender found himself free at the back post and tapped home from close range to give his side a glimmer of hope. Ramos, however, had no plans of letting that happen as he completed his hat-trick in the 67th minute with an incredible dinked finish.

Rafael Leao added another to the rout after coming on as a second-half as he scored his side's sixth in injury time. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Portugal dominated Switzerland in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI:

Gonçalo Ramos played 33 minutes for Portugal coming into today.He's got two goals in 51 minutes against Switzerland ♨️ https://t.co/cNwiUqCl8M
Credit where credit is due man this is the biggest game of Gonçalo Ramos life stepping in for one of the greatest players ever. That’s exactly how you take your chance! Elite mentality.
All the United fans that were saying we should sign Gonçalo Ramos know ball he’s the truth.
Goncalo Ramos had the pressure of replacing Cristiano Ronaldo after only ever playing 33 minutes of international football.It only took him 17 minutes to score for Portugal 🔥 https://t.co/tRcwc6mRmc
Goncalo Ramos’ season for Club & Country so far:👕 25 appearances⚽ 17 goals🅰️ 5 assistsBreak-through year. 🔥 https://t.co/MmGqGYIpVt
GONCALO RAMOS GETS TWO! HE'S TAKEN HIS OPPORTUNITY! 🇵🇹 https://t.co/7sp8l5F627
Gonçalo Ramos has 14 goals for Benfica this season.Just needed his chance 🇵🇹 https://t.co/0hJiIzPg59
Goncalo Ramos now has more goals + assists for Portugal (5) than he has appearances (4):👕 4 appearances⚽ 3 goals🅰️ 2 assistsNew kid on the block. 🔥 https://t.co/1GHp7FCoiV
GONÇALO RAMOS WITH THE FIRST HAT TRICK OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP 🎩 https://t.co/CGWZ5KVwUT
HAT-TRICK HERO. Goncalo Ramos has introduced himself to the world in style. Wow. #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
GONÇALO RAMOS!!!!!!!
Goncalo Ramos with a hat-trick and 1 assist 🔥Fernando Santos rewarded for his brave call to drop Cristiano Ronaldo 👏 https://t.co/O67LsKt0G8
Goncalo Ramos showing Ronaldo his wc knockout hattrick https://t.co/uP4bUZCYuX
GONCALO RAMOS WITH THE FIRST 2022 WORLD CUP HAT-TRICK 🇵🇹 https://t.co/HA6FH1a1Qk
He had big boots to fill…….and he’s fucking filled ‘em.Gonçalo Ramos HATTRICK!! 🇵🇹😳 https://t.co/5Ju77WFjWT
WOW!✅🏆 Portugal are absolutely flying towards the World Cup quarter-finals! 5-1 with a hat-trick for youngster Gonçalo Ramos on his first start for his country!Stuff of dreams! https://t.co/j3j0mucM6y
HAT-TRICK DE GONÇALO RAMOS CONTRA A SUÍÇA 🔥 https://t.co/Tz5eGaFVpY
Ronaldo was pleased with Pepe's goal 👏 https://t.co/bydu1eyLMr
‘Ronaldo’s too old.’Pepe’s 39. https://t.co/eBCgC57JJ1
Ronaldo was so happy for Pepe after his goal ❤️ https://t.co/DZSjC942w3
Quick reminder: Pepe will turn 40 in February. What a great leader. ✊🏻🇵🇹 #Qatar2022 https://t.co/JOJI2M5hM0
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with Pepe after his goal ❤️ https://t.co/zzVnFDWJq3
39-YEAR-OLD PEPE HAS STILL GOT IT 🇵🇹 https://t.co/eirc7htUBx
Ronaldo celebrating Pepe's goal 🐐 https://t.co/q552EUmED3
39-year-old Pepe is the oldest men's player to score a World Cup knockout stage goal 💪Like fine wine 🍷 https://t.co/7Ag82lVVSg
Portugal score, AGAIN! Have the floodgates opened? Raphael Guerreiro has his name on the scoresheet 🇵🇹 #FIFAWorldCup2022 | #Qatar2022
Raphael Guerreiro... makes it ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🇵🇹𝟒 - 𝟎🇨🇭This is turning into a bit of a clinic 👀We'll ask again, who's next? 😅RT and let us know! #YoursToTake #PORSWI https://t.co/rhq5NAQJfn
This is Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with teammates.Ronaldo loves a winning team ❤️ https://t.co/b9KA3gQtA1
Do Portugal play better without Cristiano Ronaldo? 🇵🇹
Cc: #portugal https://t.co/FwAhSVL8un
Ronaldo scores!!..... But it's offside.#POR #SUI
Rafael Leao. Wow. Portugal make it SIX! #POR #SUI
Rafael Leão. That's it, that's the tweet.
Ramos replaced Ronaldo and now has more World Cup knockout goals than him in his first ever World Cup start 😭😭😭😭
I've genuinely never seen a player that brings down the performance level of a team as much as this washed version of Ronaldo

Will Goncalo Ramos start ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Morocco?

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Ramos utilized the opportunity to replace Cristiano Ronaldo to the fullest extent. The Benfica marksman's hat-trick probably makes him an automatic choice for the quarter-final clash against Morocco.

Ronaldo has scored just one goal in the tournament in so far, so Ramos' stunning performance in the quarterfinal means he is likely to keep his place in the team at the expense of Portugal's talismanic skipper. Hence, Ronaldo might have to be satisfied with a place on the bench for the rest of Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

