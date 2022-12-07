Cristiano Ronaldo who? Twitter explodes as Goncalo Ramos scores stunning hat-trick in Portugal's 6-1 demolition of Switzerland

Fans on Twitter exploded as Goncalo Ramos' hat-trick helped Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup to advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Fernando Santos made headlines before the game as he decided to bench Ronaldo for the important clash. The veteran manager fielded Goncalo Ramos instead, handing the Benfica star his first international start.
Ramos repaid his coach's faith in some style, scoring a stunning opener in the 17th minute of the game. He beat Yann Sommer from an angle that seemed improbable to score from.
Pepe added the second for his side in the 33rd minute of the game. The former Real Madrid defender headed home from a corner, becoming the oldest player ever to score in the knockout stages of the tournament.
GoRamos added his side's third in the 51st minute of the game, while Raphael Guerreiro scored Portugal's fourth moments later to cap off a beautiful team move and give the 2016 European champions a four-goal lead.
Manuel Akanji pulled one back for the Swiss in the 58th minute of the game. The Manchester City defender found himself free at the back post and tapped home from close range to give his side a glimmer of hope. Ramos, however, had no plans of letting that happen as he completed his hat-trick in the 67th minute with an incredible dinked finish.
Rafael Leao added another to the rout after coming on as a second-half as he scored his side's sixth in injury time. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Portugal dominated Switzerland in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI:
Will Goncalo Ramos start ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Morocco?
Ramos utilized the opportunity to replace Cristiano Ronaldo to the fullest extent. The Benfica marksman's hat-trick probably makes him an automatic choice for the quarter-final clash against Morocco.
Ronaldo has scored just one goal in the tournament in so far, so Ramos' stunning performance in the quarterfinal means he is likely to keep his place in the team at the expense of Portugal's talismanic skipper. Hence, Ronaldo might have to be satisfied with a place on the bench for the rest of Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.
