"Cristiano Ronaldo will always have a say" - Ex-Liverpool man backs Manchester United superstar to deliver in upcoming season

Former Liverpool full-back Abel Xavier has backed Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to 'have a say' in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot this season.

A number of questions have been raised regarding the forward's future at Old Trafford. He failed to report for the club's pre-season tour of Australia and Thailand. As per The Express, the forward is desperate to leave United this summer.

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo last summer in the hope that he would be able to lead them to their first Premier League title in nearly a decade.

The veteran striker enjoyed an impressive campaign, scoring 18 goals in 30 Premier League games and finished third in the goalscoring charts. Despite his consistent performances, the Red Devils finished sixth in the league table.

The former Juventus star is believed to be keen to leave Manchester United and join a club that will play in the Champions League this season.

However, if he stays at Old Trafford, Abel Xavier believes the Portuguese will peform for the Manchester outfit in the upcoming season. Xavier told Noticiasaominuto:

"It's all about collective dynamics. It's obvious that Cristiano Ronaldo will always have a say. So if we look at history, he was the top scorer at Juventus, in a less positive time for Manchester United's collective, he was the top scorer. He will focus on responding within the field, but he will be competing with very strong structures."

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



Erik ten Hag has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players for leaving Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano early. “I certainly don’t condone this."Erik ten Hag has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players for leaving Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano early. #MUFC “I certainly don’t condone this."Erik ten Hag has criticised Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players for leaving Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano early. #MUFC https://t.co/X2CfF8BVkK

Cristiano Ronaldo took part in Manchester United's final pre-season friendly of the summer against Rayo Vallecano. The Portuguese forward was subbed off after 45 minutes and left the stadium before the end of the game. This has resulted in intense media scrutiny and questions regarding his desire to play for the club.

Manchester United identify potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

FC Barcelona v New York Red Bulls

Despite a lack of suitors, Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is desperate to secure a move away from Manchester United for his client. The Red Devils could, therefore, be forced to line up a potential replacement for the 37-year-old if he leaves the club.

As per the Express, Barcelona star Memphis Depay has emerged an option for the Red Devils. The Dutchman spent one-and-a-half years at Old Trafford between 2015 and 2017.

Depay struggled to cope with the speed and physical demands of the Premier League. He joined Lyon in January 2017 and went on to score 76 goals in 178 appearances for the club.

Depay joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer, signing a two-year contract with the Catalan giants. He scored an impressive 12 goals in 28 league games last season. However, the Dutchman fell down the pecking order during the second half of the campaign following the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres in January.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Memphis Depay will only consider top clubs. Excl: Barcelona and Memphis Depay lawyers are in negotiations to reach an agreement on free agency. No way for €20m fee. Depay will accept to leave Barça only in case he’ll find the right option for his future.Memphis Depay will only consider top clubs. Excl: Barcelona and Memphis Depay lawyers are in negotiations to reach an agreement on free agency. No way for €20m fee. Depay will accept to leave Barça only in case he’ll find the right option for his future. 🚨 #FCBMemphis Depay will only consider top clubs. https://t.co/COFSiHdXBL

Barcelona have signed Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha this summer. The new signings could diminish Depay's playing time even further despite the 28-year-old enjoying an impressive pre-season tour.

The Blaugrana are reportedly desperate to sell the forward to free up their wage bill and raise funds. Depay's versatility, goal record, and experience make him the ideal target for Erik ten Hag's side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far