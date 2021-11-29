"Cristiano Ronaldo will play" - Paul Scholes makes interesting prediction ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League clash 

Paul Scholes has urged Manchester United to play Cristiano Ronaldo in their Premier League clash against Arsenal on Thursday. The Red Devils legend believes the Portuguese should start the game this week and not be left on the bench.

Michael Carrick stunned the world on Sunday when he kept Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for their match against Chelsea. The former Real Madrid forward came on as a second-half substitute and was unable to convert the draw into a win for the Red Devils.

Scholes believes the decision was incorrect and Manchester United should always be starting Cristiano Ronaldo. He told Premier League Productions:

“Play a centre forward for a start. Cristiano will play. The two wide players will probably play. Possibly play two midfield players instead of three of them, be more attacking. Arsenal are nowhere near the quality of Chelsea, nowhere near Liverpool, City.”

Roy Keane wants Cristiano Ronaldo starting at Manchester United

Roy Keane, too, has echoed Paul Scholes' thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo and has rallied for the Portuguese to start against Arsenal. He was involved in a heated debate on Sky Sports with Jamie Carragher when he claimed the forward was not back at Old Trafford just to warm the bench.

"Ronaldo isn't one for coming off the bench - he was probably freezing there," he said. "Ronaldo has not come back to Manchester United to sit on the bench. Ronaldo has not come back to Manchester United to sit on the bench. What is the point? He is a world-class player. His stats since he came back to the club are ok - he has got some goals and some assists.

"This idea that he is going to start closing people down?" he asked. "He's not. Sometimes you have to work around a superstar. I've played with players who don't do the bit you hope - the Cantonas of this world - but you forgive them because they score the winning goals in tight matches. Ronaldo has to be in the starting XI."

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace on Sunday following their meeting with Arsenal. They have appointed Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager but as of now it is unknown when he will be on the touchline.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee