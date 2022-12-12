Cristiano Ronaldo will not return home with rest of Portugal squad after 2022 FIFA World Cup elimination: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly not return to Lisbon with the rest of the Portugal squad after their exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In fact, a total of 10 stars will remain in Qatar.

Fernando Santos' team were eliminated from the tournament after a 1-0 loss to Morocco in the quarter-finals on Saturday, 10 December. Ronaldo only made a substitute appearance during the game. He came on in the 51st minute with his side trailing.

After their exit, members of the Portuguese team are set to return to Lisbon. However, only 14 players will take the trip.

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Neves, Rui Patricio, Raphael Guerreiro, Joao Cancelo, Rafael Leao, and Matheus Nunes will also stay in the Middle-East.

Danilo Pereira and Nuno Mendes have already left the camp after sustaining injuries.

Hence, only 14 players will make the trip back home after a devastating defeat against the Atlas Lions.

Ronaldo's campaign in Qatar left a lot to be desired. He started with promise, scoring a penalty against Ghana to become the first player to score in five different editions of the tournament.

However, that was his last goal of the tournament. Ronaldo was also benched for Portugal's two knockout clashes. While Santos' tactics worked against Switzerland, a howler from Diogo Costa saw the team get beat against Morocco.

Did Cristiano Ronaldo announce Portugal retirement after FIFA World Cup exit?

Morocco vs. Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to post a heartfelt message after Portugal's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, his message is rather cryptic and might hint that he has announced retirement from international football. A part of his lengthy message read:

"Sadly yesterday the dream ended. It's not worth reacting to heat. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal hasn't changed for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country."

He further added:

"For now, there's not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted... Now, it's time to be a good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions."

