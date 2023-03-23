Cristiano Ronaldo wins hearts as he posts Ramadan message to fans all over the world

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has won over the internet after dedicating a Ramadan post to all Muslims around the world.

Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, marks a period of reflection, fasting, prayer, community and sacrifice for all participating Muslims. During this period, Muslims abstain from eating and drinking between dawn till dusk, only breaking their fast after sunset.

This year, the holy period is being observed between March 22 and April 21. Some of the most renowned players in the world, like N’Golo Kante, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Salah, are expected to observe Ramadan.

Ronaldo, who has become the unofficial ambassador of the Muslim-majority country of Saudi Arabia, has taken the opportunity to wish Ramadan Mubarak.

His post on Twitter read:

"Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslim!🙏🏽🙌🏽"

The tweet has won over his fans, with many thanking Ronaldo for the wish.

محمد العيدان @maleydan @Cristiano Thanks .. We Hope you enjoy with Ramadan vibes in Saudi Arabia @Cristiano Thanks .. We Hope you enjoy with Ramadan vibes in Saudi Arabia

@BashirAhmaad, elated, called Cristiano Ronaldo the Greatest of All Time (GOAT)

Cristiano Ronaldo admits being 'positively surprised' by Saudi Pro League’s competitiveness

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr in January, over a month after mutually agreeing to part ways with Manchester United. He has since played eight games in the Saudi league, scoring nine goals and claiming two assists.

At a press conference, Ronaldo admitted that he was surprised by how tough the Pro League was. He also backed the division to rank among the world’s five most competitive leagues in the future. The 38-year-old said (via Sportstar):

“I think you should look at the (Saudi Pro League) in a different way. I’m not going to say that the league is a Premier League, that would be a lie. But it’s a very competitive league that I’m positively surprised by, a very balanced league and good teams. I am sure that in the coming years the league will be... the fourth, fifth or sixth most competitive league in the world.”

Ronaldo, who has been included in Roberto Martinez’s squad for Portugal’s 2024 European Championship qualifiers, is set to stay in the Pro League till June 2025. He's reportedly earning a whopping $200 million a year at the club, including endorsements.

