Cristiano Ronaldo wins Manchester United's Play of the Month award for October

Cristiano Ronaldo has won his second consecutive Manchester United's Player of the Month award. The Portuguese scored a couple of important goals in October to help the club regain their form.

Cristiano Ronaldo beat David De Gea and Marcus Rashford comfortably to claim the Player of the Month award. The 36-year-old forward secured as many as 57% of the votes from Manchester United supporters. David De Gea received 30% votes while Marcus Rashford secured the remaining 13%.

October was a poor month for Manchester United as a whole. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's goals helped the Red Devils regain some pride in the Premier League as well as in the Champions League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted a late winner against Atalanta in the Champions League. Manchester United were trailing 2-0 at half-time before Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Ronaldo secured a 3-2 win at Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old forward's second goal came against Tottenham Hotspur in a comfortable 3-0 win. Ronaldo also provided an assist in that game to fellow forward Edinson Cavani.

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Cavani on the list of players to retain Manchester United's Player of the Month award. The aforementioned players achieved this feat last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United during the summer transfer window and has already made an excellent start to his second stint at Old Trafford. The former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar has scored seven goals in ten appearances for Manchester United across all competitions.

As things stand, Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season. The 36-year-old forward is three goals clear of Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes, who have both scored four goals. Marcus Rashford is third on the list, having scored three times this season.

Despite an excellent start to Ronaldo's Manchester United career, the Red Devils have struggled to find some consistency in the league. Prior to their win over Tottenham Hotspur, the Red Devils went through a four-match barren run. The stretch included defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Everton and Liverpool.

Coincidentally, Ronaldo himself failed to score in any of those four games before netting the opening goal in their 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United have a tricky run of fixtures in November. The Red Devils will face the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the league next.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra