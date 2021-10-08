Cristiano Ronaldo wins Premier League Player of the Month award for September

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an excellent start to his life at Manchester United which saw him win the Premier League Player of the Month award for the month of September.

The 36-year-old forward beat the likes of Mohamed Salah, Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ismaila Sarr for the award.

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the Premier League by storm ever since he moved to Manchester United from Juventus in the summer transfer window. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted three goals in three matches for the Red Devils in the month of September.

He made an instant impact in the Premier League when he scored twice on his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle United in a 4-1 win for the Red Devils. Ronaldo later scored against West Ham United at the London Stadium in a 2-1 win.

The only time Cristiano Ronaldo did not score a goal for Manchester United in September was during their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa.

It is worth noting that this is Ronaldo's fifth Player of the Month award in the Premier League. He is now level with former Manchester United forwards Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie.

Only three other players are ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of more Premier League Player of the Month awards. Those include Harry Kane and Steven Gerrard (6), and Sergio Aguero (7).

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was named Premier League Manager of the Month. Everton's Andros Townsend's stunning effort against Burnley was named Premier League Goal of the Month.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been signed to bring Premier League glory back at Old Trafford

Manchester United haven't tasted Premier League success since Sir Alex Ferguson's final year in charge back in 2013. The Red Devils have since struggled to compete against the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool for the league title.

That is why Manchester United have brought in Cristiano Ronaldo this season. The Portuguese has a winning mentality which has been lacking in the United dressing room ever since Wayne Rooney left the club.

The Red Devils had one of the best transfer windows in recent history after spending big money on the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Read

As things stand, Manchester United are joint third in the Premier League standings, two points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Goal @goal The Premier League table is TIGHT heading into the international break 😅 The Premier League table is TIGHT heading into the international break 😅 https://t.co/YWLu9suJPQ

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee