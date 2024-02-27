Cristiano Ronaldo once wore mouthguard during matches for unique performance related reason as details emerge

Early on in his career, Cristiano Ronaldo used to wear a mouthguard during matches which was assumed to have been for protection. However, according to a recent report by SPORT Bible, the Portuguese forward wore the equipment for performance-related reasons.

Mouthguards are worn for protection by many athletes in different contact sports, but aren't often used by footballers. One notable footballer who currently uses the product is Liverpool defensive midfielder Wataru Endo, who explained to Sky Sports (via Sport Bible):

"I just wear it to protect my teeth and also it looks like a fighter, so when I go into the pitch I just put the mouthpiece on and it’s like game mode."

However, Ronaldo didn't just use the product for protection. According to SportBible, the product claimed to boost physical attributes like balance, strength, speed, power, and accuracy.

Ronaldo isn't the only athlete to have used a mouthguard for this particular purpose. Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal and former professional boxer Evander Holyfield also used similar devices to improve their performances.

The mouthguard was said to have worked by aligning and relaxing the facial and jaw muscles. Although there's hardly any concrete evidence to back it up, it was believed that it could enhance an athlete's strength and balance. Some even believed that the position of the jaw could influence the entire body's posture and stability.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces probe for gesture towards fans - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly under investigation after he made a controversially lewd gesture towards fans. This happened after Al-Nassr's 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League.

Fans had been teasing the legendary forward by chanting Lionel Messi's name in an attempt to provoke him. He reacted after the game by cupping his ear at them and making a thrusting motion with his hand from his groin.

Journalist Waleed Al-Farraj said on social media (via CNN):

“The [SAFF] disciplinary committee, you are facing the biggest test. We wait and see. Everything has its limits, no matter how big a star you are. This is how the major leagues are.”

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) are now looking into Cristiano Ronaldo's actions, as reported by Saudi media outlet Asharq Al Awsat (via CNN).