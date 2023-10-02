Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and more: Jude Bellingham names 5 players he considers to be Real Madrid legends

Real Madrid's latest star Jude Bellingham recently revealed a list of five players he considers club legends, with some renowned names included.

While he is only 20 and still receiving lofty praises from all over, Bellingham has done well to let his football do the talking since his big move. He still has a long way to go before being considered a legend of the game but his career trajectory so far has been very promising.

When asked about his top five Los Blancos legends, Bellingham gave fellow countryman David Beckham his flowers by naming him first on the list.

He then mentioned his idol, Zinedine Zidane, before adding the iconic Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario.

The England midfielder rounded off his list by naming the Portuguese pair of Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo.

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Jude Bellingham arrived in Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in June for a fee rising up to €103 million, putting an end to the long-drawn saga that began last summer. He has penned a six-year deal with Los Blancos and has already won over one of the toughest fanbases with his performances.

In eight games across competitions, Bellingham has bagged seven goals and provided two assists and is the club's top scorer so far this season.

Jude Bellingham's incredible start for Real Madrid draws high praise

Jude Bellingham made his mark with a goal against Girona in their last outing to level Cristiano Ronaldo's start with Real Madrid back in 2009.

They both now share the record for the club with six goals in their first seven league games.

Expand Tweet

Bellingham will have the opportunity to extend his dream run in La Liga when Real Madrid host Osasuna on Saturday, October 7.

While he has a long way to go before being considered a legend as big as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bellingham has received ample praise from notable footballing personalities - one of them being former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville.

As per Football Espana, Neville made a bold claim that Jude Bellingham could one day become England's greatest-ever player.

Having debuted for his nation aged just 17, Bellingham has been a key piece in Gareth Southgate's set-up and has made 26 appearances for the Three Lions so far.

He has managed expectations really well and it remains to be seen how he continues with club and country.