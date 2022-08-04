"Cristiano and his teammates have to prove it" - Ten Hag sends bold message to Ronaldo and Manchester United teammates ahead of new season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has challenged Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates to prove themselves ahead of the new season. The Red Devils begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign on Sunday against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "The team and Cristiano himself have to prove it."



Erik ten Hag answers how Cristiano Ronaldo fits into Manchester United's plans for the season 🗣 "The team and Cristiano himself have to prove it."Erik ten Hag answers how Cristiano Ronaldo fits into Manchester United's plans for the season https://t.co/7lE8OfyGbs

Ronaldo is facing an uncertain future. He is seeking a move away from Manchester but is yet to find himself a club. With just under a month left before the transfer window closes, his situation is attracting a lot of eyeballs.

He also missed a large chunk of their pre-season visits to Thailand, Australia and Norway. Ronaldo only returned last Sunday to play 45 minutes of their friendly against Rayo Vallecano at home.

Ten Hag was asked during an interview with Football Daily about how the 37-year-old ace would fit into his plans, to which the Dutchman said:

“Cristiano fits in the playing style, he has to get back in shape, he's just starting, he's a fantastic footballer, he's shown that many times. The players are judged on how they are performing now, Cristiano and his team-mates have to prove it.”

With little gametime under his belt ahead of their season-opener on Sunday, the Portuguese is expected to start on the bench.

Ronaldo made a sensational return to Old Trafford last September and struck 24 goals in all competitions, including 18 in the Premier League.

Manchester United enter new season with little optimism

Manchester United haven't had the best of summers. Their transfer targets weren't fully met while their pre-season campaign produced mixed results.

The Red Devils won their first three friendly games, including a 4-0 drubbing of Liverpool in their opening match, but failed to win the last three.

In terms of player acquisitions, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez all look promising, but the squad isn't a finished article yet. There is a need for a midfielder, a right-back and even a forward, especially if Ronaldo ends up leaving.

Manchester United's rebuilding hasn't convinced many so far and the side begin the new season with plenty of issues still to address.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far