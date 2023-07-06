"Cristiano wannabe", "Zero aura" - Fans troll Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho as video of him modeling for Balenciaga goes viral

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho got called a Cristiano Ronaldo 'wannabe' as the youngster featured in a new ad campaign for Balenciaga. Fans on Twitter trolled the Argentinian attacker.

Garnacho dipped his toes in the world of modeling by featuring for Balenciaga. However, the majority of the fans opined that he doesn't have the right 'aura' to be a sensation in this field.

Watch Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho's latest ad campaign:

He got trolled on social media as one of them wrote:

"Cristiano wannabe."

Another fan wrote:

"Zero aura."

While Garnacho has managed to impress fans with his football skills, his modeling skills need work on it, judging by the reactions of netizens. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after his latest ad campaign:

Erik ten Hag has already set a challenge for Alejandro Garnacho at Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho burst onto the scene during the 2022-23 season. After coming through the academy, the Spain-born Argentine played a key role for Manchester United during the latter part of the season.

Garnacho made 34 appearances for the senior team across competitions, in which he scored five goals and provided five assists for the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag, however, has set expectations high for the youngster. He said about Garnacho's next steps in his budding career (via India Today):

“Making decisions, being aware, scanning situations, when to go one-on-one, get behind, when to go for goal or make an extra pass. Decisions like that are what makes a good player a top player – that is the difference. But when you see it overall, he’s a huge talent and very brave."

Ten Hag added:

“It shows that the pathway is open for young players at United. And if you work in the right way, work hard, we can guide you to get into the team. But, in the end, it’s about the player – he has to invest and have a plan to do it.”

Garnacho's raw talent is undeniable. With Ten Hag at the helm, the player can be expected to keep flourishing. Whether he can secure a starting spot in the team next season remains to be seen.

