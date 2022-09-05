“Cristiano will adjust and again become a very important player for Manchester United” – Jan Aage Fjortoft offers assessment of pressing machine Cristiano Ronaldo after Arsenal game

Jan Aage Fjortoft believes Cristiano Ronaldo will adapt and still have a role to play for Manchester United this season.

The 37-year-old superstar has only started one Premier League game so far this term but has come on as a substitute in their other five encounters.

Ronaldo is yet to score or register an assist this season following a turbulent summer where he reportedly wanted to leave Manchester United.

The Portuguese international scored 24 times in 38 appearances for the Red Devils in the previous campaign, but failed to qualify for the Champions League. The club's lack of elite European competition this season reportedly led to Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave Old Trafford, but a move never materialized.

There are also doubts that the legendary will be able to fit into Erik ten Hag's system, which requires a high press and high intensity for 90 minutes. Ronaldo has never been known to play that way, but Fjortoft believes the former Real Madrid forward can adapt once again.

In response to a highlight reel of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's pressing during Manchester United's 3-1 win over Arsenal, Fjortoft tweeted:

Erik ten Hag insists he will be a 'friend' of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite the Red Devils winning four Premier League games on the bounce, the question of Ronaldo's continued absence is consistently directed towards Ten Hag.

Following their impressive over Arsenal, the Dutch boss was asked about the forward following his failure to secure a summer move away. Ten Hag highlighted Cristiano Ronaldo's lack of pre-season being an issue, as he failed to join the squad during their tour of Thailand and Australia. The former Ajax tactician responded (as per The Mirror):

"I will be his friend. Sometimes I will be his teacher, as we all know, he didn't have the pre-season and you can not miss the pre-season. Especially the game we play, the way of play is not the type in comparison with last year. It depends, (and) demands, co-operation and demands certain positioning, in and out of possession. And the other thing is the fitness."

The iconic attacker may get his chance to start when the team face Real Sociedad on Thursday night in their Europa League opener. This season will mark the first time that Ronaldo has ever played in Europe's secondary competition, having previously won the Champions League five times.

