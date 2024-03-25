“Cristiano will follow me!” - Endrick opens up on dream scenario with idol Cristiano Ronaldo after Real Madrid transfer

Real Madrid-bound Endrick has opened up on his dream scenario involving Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazilian prodigy grabbed headlined when he scored an 80th-minute winner in a friendly with England at Wembley on March 23. In the process, he became the youngest player to score for club or country at the historic stadium.

Endrick's Player's Tribune letter was recently published, where the youngster said that Ronaldo's son follows him on Instagram. He added that if everything goes well at Real Madrid, he hopes that Ronaldo will follow him as well. He wrote:

"More than anyone, I watched Cristiano. Not just his highlights but also how hard he worked, and what others said about his mentality. From him, I learned that hard work is more important than talent."

Endrick added:

"One day, I hope to meet him. I still haven't yet, as I am writing this. But his son follows me on Instagram, so I hope by the time you are reading thiss, I have been able to shake his hand. God willing, everything will go well at Real Madrid and with my career, and Cristiano will follow me."

Los Merengues struck a reported €60 million (€35 million upfront and €25 million in bonuses) to sign Endrick from Palmeiras.

The wonderkid will arrive in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is widely regarded as one of Los Blancos' greatest players. He netted 450 goals in 438 appearances across competitions and won 17 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo's congratulatory message to Real Madrid

On March 6, 2024, Real Madrid celebrated its 122nd establishment anniversary. Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to send a congratulatory message to his former club.

The Portugal captain penned a heartfelt message addressing the club and its fans, tweeting:

"Congratulations on these 122 years of history, Madridista family!aHala Madrid! "

While Ronaldo has represented clubs like Manchester United and Juventus, he was arguably at his peak in the Spanish capital.