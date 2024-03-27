“Criticism does not bother me” - Lionel Messi makes confident claim on holding himself accountable

Lionel Messi has made a bold claim about the critics who always dissect his performances on the pitch.

The Argentina captain has won it all in the beautiful game and is one of the most decorated footballers to ever live. However, he is not immune to criticism.

Messi has now said that he isn't bothered by it, saying on MBC's Big Time podcast:

"Everyone has the right to criticize, and criticism does not bother me because I am the first critic of myself and I am the first to hold myself accountable. This is part of the game."

Messi has had a decorated career. He has won it all at the club level and also at the international level. However, after leaving Barcelona in 2021, the Argentine maestro was often criticized for his lackluster performances during his two-year Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stint.

Lionel Messi, though, has found his form back since joining Inter Miami in 2023 as a free agent. He has so far scored 16 goals and has provided seven assists in 19 appearances for the Herons. This season, Messi has scored five goals and has provided two assists in five appearances.

Lionel Messi reflects on recent injury issues

Lionel Messi has been in good form for Inter Miami this season. However, since the start of the pre-season, the 36-year-old has suffered several injury issues and is currently nursing an overload on his right leg.

Messi has now reflected on the matter, saying that it has to do with his age. He said that it becomes difficult to recover with age. Messi claimed on the aforementioned show:

"As we get older, everything is more difficult. I don't do anything special or different from other players in moments of physical recovery."

While Messi has shown a great ability to stay fit for the most of his career, since joining Inter Miami, he has already suffered four different injuries. It's also worth noting that he is pushing 37, hence, age might be playing a factor in his fitness struggles.