Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic seems to be stepping up the mind games ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup semi-final clash against Lionel Messi-led Argentina.

The two teams are set to lock horns at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday, December 13, for a place in the final.

Sharing his thoughts on the opponent, Dalic praised La Albiceleste but also claimed that they are under more pressure than Croatia. He said (via Mirror):

“We are playing the great Argentina, a terrific team led by Lionel Messi, they are highly-motivated but under more pressure than Croatia at this moment in time. They have more support than us and that is a handicap to us but they are under greater pressure than us.”

Widely touted by many as the favorites to lift the trophy, Argentina started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a shock 2-1 loss at the hands of Saudi Arabia.

They bounced back brilliantly, beating Mexico and Poland in the group stage. The South American giants then saw off Australia in the Round of 16 before scraping past the Netherlands via penalties in the quarter-finals.

Messi has been in phenomenal form for Argentina, registering four goals and two assists at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Croatia, meanwhile, have incredibly won just one game in normal time in the ongoing edition of the World Cup. They beat Canada 4-1 in the group stage and drew against both Belgium and Morocco.

Vatreni then beat Japan and Brazil both on penalties in the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals, respectively.

Croatia beat Argentina 3-0 in a group stage 2018 FIFA World Cup fixture.

Zlatko Dalic says beating Messi and Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be Croatia's biggest game in history

Dalic led his side to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, beating England 2-1 in the semi-finals. They have already ousted tournament favorites Brazil in the ongoing edition.

However, the Croatia manager believes beating the Messi-led side today will surpass the above two matches, explaining:

“The semi final-match against England in the last World Cup was the greatest match of all time, the game against Brazil (in the quarter-finals here) comes in second. If we win against Argentina, that would make it the greatest historical game for Croatia of all time."

He added:

“It is one of the most important, most significant matches for us - after just four years, to repeat the success would be such an achievement on the world stage. To do it with a new national team is fantastic and I believe it is a great success.”

The match will see a clash between the two legends of the game - Messi and Luka Modric. This could most likely be the final FIFA World Cup appearance for both veterans, who will certainly give it their all to reach the final of the showpiece event.

