“Cry at home” - Cuti Romero emphatically responds as Liverpool star claims Reds played against 12 versus Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero and Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister engaged in some banter on Instagram after their clash on Saturday, September 30.

Spurs hosted the Reds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, looking for only their second win in 24 games against them. The game was marred with controversies, beginning with Curtis Jones' sending-off in the 25th minute. His yellow card was turned to red after a VAR review following his poor tackle on Yves Bissouma.

Curtis Jones then thought he had scored in the 34th minute but it was chalked off for offside. PGMOL later accepted that the goal should've stood and it was a human error that led to the wrong decision.

Son Heung-min then scored in the 36th minute for Spurs before Cody Gakpo's brilliant strike restored parity for Liverpool in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. Diogo Jota was then sent off in the 69th minute after accumulating two yellow cards.

Tottenham eventually found their winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Joel Matip scored an own goal from a Pedro Porro cross.

After the game, Cristian Romero took to Instagram to share some pictures, with the caption:

"This team has great spirit, great heart. always like this, all together @spursofficial 🤍"

His compatriot and Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister commented on the post:

“Normal when you play with 12”

Romero replied:

“Cry at home.”

Romero and Mac Allister have shared the pitch 11 times for Argentina and played a key role in their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

Tottenham maintain unbeaten run as Liverpool falter in a controversial game

Both sides came into the game being unbeaten in the Premier League after six games. Tottenham had a 2-2 draw against Arsenal in their previous game while Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-1 in the EFL Cup in their last game.

Both sides created plenty of chances but the major talking point of the game was the wrongly disallowed goal for Luis Diaz. Eventually, with just nine men remaining on the pitch, the Reds defended deep.

Spurs had 65% possession and 24 attempts on goal as opposed to the visitors' 12. They finally found their winner in the 96th minute as Joel Matip scored the latest own-goal in Premier League history.

Tottenham and Arsenal remain the only unbeaten teams in the Premier League this season. Spurs are now second in the league table, a point behind leaders Manchester City and level with third-placed Arsenal. Liverpool, meanwhile, are fourth, a further one point behind.