"Crying like babies" - Manchester United's Scott McTominay unhappy with opposition's behavior in Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifier

After Scotland's 2-2 draw against Georgia in the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers on November 16, Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay lambasted opposition players for their behavior.

The fiery clash at Tbilisi saw two teams get a total of six yellow cards. Scotland came from behind twice, with McTominay scoring the first equalizer in the 49th minute. Lawrence Shankland rescued a point for the visitors with an injury-time equalizer. Meanwhile, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia bagged a brace for Georgia.

Overall, it was a heated game. McTominay, though, expressed disappointment at how Georgian players tried to influence the referee during the game. Speaking to the media after the game, he told Viaplay (quotes via GOAL):

"Every game at this level is big, and obviously they have got some really, really good footballers but tonight I thought the way they were acting was a disgrace in terms of provoking the referee as well. Anyway, that's football and that's sometimes the way it goes. We have to keep our heads but it's difficult."

The Manchester United midfielder added:

"There's some disappointed people in the dressing room but I feel like it's something we can build on after coming back twice. They should do something about people pretending that they're injured when they're not. It's a difficult one to call but rolling around, crying like babies all afternoon is not football. For us we just wanted to get on with the game and play and do our best. Whereas the other side was provoking the referee a lot."

Scotland are currently second in Group A of the Euro qualifiers with 16 points from seven matches and trail Spain by two points. Meanwhile, Georgia are fourth with eight points from seven matches.

Manchester United star Scott McTominay has been in dazzling goalscoring form for his country

Scott McTominay has taken fans aback with his rich vein of goalscoring form. The Manchester United midfielder has scored seven times in seven Euro qualifiers so far.

The 26-year-old has been impressive for his club side as well. He has netted three times and has provided one assist despite starting only eight of his 12 appearances across competitions.

McTominay & Co. will play Erling Haaland's Norway next on November 19. Stale Solbakken's side are third in Group A, amassing 10 points from their seven qualifying matches.