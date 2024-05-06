Crystal Palace 4-0 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops as Red Devils suffer embarrassing loss | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester United were thoroughly outplayed by an excellent Crystal Palace side as they lost 4-0 in the Premier League on Monday, May 6. The Red Devils are now eighth in the league table and in danger of recording their worst-ever Premier League finish.

The Eagles have found a good patch of form under new manager Oliver Glasner and made it five straight games without a loss against the Red Devils. They made a solitary change from their previous game, with Jordan Ayew being replaced by Eberechi Eze.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's selection issues continued with almost no fit central defenders after Harry Maguire suffered a setback. Jonny Evans and Mason Mount replaced Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, who both picked up knocks during the week.

It was a strong start from the hosts, who opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Michael Olise danced past Casemiro before firing the ball beyond Andre Onana to break the deadlock.

Their sustained pressure paid dividends as they doubled their advantage in the 40th minute. A brilliant effort from Jean-Philippe Mateta saw him collect the ball, get past Evans and smash the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

It grew from bad to worse in the second half for Manchester United as Tyrick Mitchell added a third in the 58th minute. The defender arrived at the right place in the right time to stab home and pile further misery on the visitors.

Olise completed his brace in the 68th minute with yet another brilliant effort. He collected the ball from Daniel Munoz and unleashed a powerful effort to make it 4-0.

United were never really in the game as they were completely dominated by Crystal Palace, a loss that dents their hopes of playing European football next season. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5. Hit - Daniel Munoz

Munoz had an excellent game at right-wingback for the hosts. He combined well with Olise on the flank, exposing Manchester United's defense time and time again. He finished the game with two assists, three chances created, and four passes into the final third.

#4. Flop - Manchester United defense

It was a dreadful outing from United's back-line who had no answer to the speed and energy of the Palace attackers. They were torn to shreds repeatedly, conceding 18 shots (10 on target) and an xG of 1.47. They have now conceded 55 goals in 35 games, contributing to their negative goal difference (-3).

#3. Hit - Jean-Philippe Mateta

Mateta has emerged as Crystal Palace's best striker this season and added to his tally against the Red Devils. He has now scored in six straight home games and has a respectable return of 12 goals and four assists in this Premier League campaign.

#2. Flop - Casemiro

Playing at center-back owing to their injury issues, the Brazilian had a nightmarish performance. The game seemed to fly past him as he was regularly out of position and not in sync with the other defenders. He also gave the ball away in the build-up to the fourth goal.

#1. Hit - Michael Olise

The French winger put in a splendid performance against Manchester United. The visitors had no answers for his speed as he finished the game with two goals, taking his season tally to nine goals and four assists in just 17 Premier League games.