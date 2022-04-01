"Crystal Palace are playing well" - Mark Lawrenson makes bold prediction for Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League clash

One-time FA Cup winner Mark Lawrenson believes Crystal Palace will hold Arsenal to a draw when the two teams meet. The Gunners travel to Selhurst Park to take on the Eagles for a crunch Premier League clash on Monday (April 4) night.

Lawrenson feels the result will be a 1-1 stalemate, though he praised Mikel Arteta's side for their resilience in recent matches. The former Liverpool footballer wrote in his column for the BBC:

"Arsenal have found a bit of steel that has got them through some tight games, especially away from home, and they will need more of the same here because Crystal Palace are playing well at the moment."

He also praised Patrick Vieira for his impact on this current Palace side that have sprung quite a few shocks this term. Lawrenson added:

"I love the way the Eagles play under Vieira - they are very structured, but in a fluid way, and their attacks come from either side with lots of width."

The 64-year-old concluded by stating that he expected a tight match:

"They will cause the Gunners lots of problems but Mikel Arteta's side are dangerous too. This should be a really good game and a very close one as well."

Arsenal need to beat Crystal Palace with race for top 4 heating up

Arsenal currently occupy fourth spot in the Premier League standings, but will know that they can't rest on their laurels. The Gunners are only three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and four clear of Manchester United in sixth. However, Arteta's side do have a match in hand.

They enter the game at Selhurst Park in good form, which will be a major positive. Arsenal have won six of their last eight league fixtures, recording only one defeat in that period. The Gunners will, however, be wary of a talented Crystal Palace side who are 12th in the league.

Palace have been on a decent run of form themselves of late, losing just once in their last eight matches across all competitions. They have taken four wins, including two in the FA Cup to send them into the semifinals of the competition. The Eagles also recorded a valuable draw against Manchester City in the league during that run.

Overall, this promises to be a tightly contested match between two top sides.

