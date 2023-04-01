Crystal Palace vs Leicester City: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details and more

Roy Hodgson's return as Crystal Palace manager starts with a home clash against Leicester City on Saturday (April 1). The 75-year-old returned to Selhurst Park to replace Patrick Vieira, who was sacked last month.

Palace are being dragged into the relegation battle as they sit 12th, just three points above the drop zone. They have played two more games than 18th-placed West Ham United.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are sitting precariously in 17th, just a point above the Hammers, having played one game more. Hence, both sides are in dire need of picking up a positive result at Selhurst.

Fans will want to keep a close eye on the battle between the two relegation candidates and here's where you can watch the game.

The 3PM BST encounter between Crystal Palace and Leicester City hasn't been selected to be televised live on TV or online in the UK. Match updates will be provided by the clubs' respective apps with live radio commentary available.

Meanwhile, viewers in India will be able to stream the game on Disney + Hotstar at 7.30 GMT+5:30. Those wanting to watch in the USA can catch the game on Peacock Premium from 10AM ET.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha on the impact of Hodgson's arrival ahead of Leicester City clash

Roy Hodgson has returned to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace winger Zaha has praised the impact Hodgson has had already since returning to the club. He told the club's official website:

"He’s come in and tried to give that confidence to the players. Our team is young. We’ve gone through a rough spell. It’s easy to start pointing the finger and blaming each other, but he’s come in, and this week has just been a confidence week.

Many were surprised when news broke that Hodgson was the man Crystal Palace chose to replace Vieira. The English coach spent four years previously with the Eagles before leaving in 2021.

He then had a spell at Watford last season before retiring last summer. However, Palace have persuaded him to take charge until the end of this term. He is tasked with getting the London side back on track in the league.

