CSD put out statement regarding Barcelona's registration of 2 key players following pushback from LaLiga

The Supreme Sports Council (CSD) has upheld Barcelona's appeal regarding the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. The Catalans are locked in a battle with LaLiga and RFEF, who want to de-register the duo due to the club's financial irregularities.

The Spanish giants had initially registered the two players for six months last summer, owing to their poor finances. After their registration expired in December, CSD handed Barcelona a precautionary measure to register the duo in January.

A final decision was pending this month, and CSD have now upheld the Catalans' appeal. Furthermore, they have added that the Monitoring Committee of the RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement had no authority to deny registration for the duo.

The statement read (as relayed by journalist Guillem Balague):

“The Supreme Council for Sports (CSD) decided on Thursday to accept the appeal submitted by players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, along with FC Barcelona, on January 7, thereby overturning the agreement reached by the Coordination Agreement Monitoring Committee between the Spanish Football Federation and La Liga.”

It continued:

“The Supreme Council for Sports clarified that the Monitoring Committee did not have the jurisdiction to reject the preliminary visa or the federal license, rendering its initial decision legally void.”

Dani Olmo and Torres, as such, can continue to feature under Hansi Flick this season.

Are Manchester United eyeing a Barcelona ace?

Hansi Flick

Barcelona have knocked back Manchester United's opening offer for Alejandro Balde, according to Fichajes. The Red Devils are looking for a new left-back this summer, with Luke Shaw struggling to stay fit.

The Premier League giants signed Patrick Dorgu for the position this January, but remain on the hunt for further additions. With Tyrell Malacia out on loan to PSV Eindhoven, and no longer part of Ruben Amorim's plans, Manchester United have turned to Balde.

The Red Devils reportedly offered €50m for his signature, hoping to bank on the Catalans' poor financial situation. However, the LaLiga giants have turned them down.

The Spaniard has been indispensable for Barcelona this season, registering one goal and eight assists from 40 games across competitions. He remains a key figure under Hansi Flick, so the Catalans are unlikely to consider any offers for the player.

The 21-year-old is under contract until 2028, so the LaLiga giants are under no pressure to let him go either. Manchester United, as such, may have to turn to alternate targets for the job.

