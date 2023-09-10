Cuba vs Suriname Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12, 2023

Cuba host Suriname at Estadio Antonio Maceo in the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday (September 12).

The two sides settled for a draw in their opening games in Group B of League A. Cuba and Haiti played out a goalless draw, while Suriname and Grenada’s clash ended 1-1. Jamaica are leading the group with three points, thanks to a 1-0 win over Honduras.

Cuba beat Suriname 5-0 when the sides last met in 2012. Los Leones del Caribe topped Group A of League B in the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League to earn promotion to League A but dropped to rank 14.

They're yet to participate in the Nations League Finals, which can only happen if they finish among the top two in Group B. They're fourth with one point.

Suriname, meanwhile, competed in League A in the previous edition but finished bottom of their group and failed to qualify for the Nations League finals. However, they improved their ranking to 15 to remain in League A. They're second in Group B and will hope to consolidate their position to progress.

Natio are on a three-game winless streak. Their last win dates to September 2022 against Nicaragua (2-1). They were knocked out of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification by Puerto Rico on penalties. Suriname have suffered four defeats in their last five trips.

Cuba vs Suriname Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cuba have won four times and drawn once in their last five clashes with Suriname.

The hosts have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games.

Cuba have won five times in their last five home games against Suriname.

Suriname have drawn once and lost four times in their last five away outings.

Cuba have drawn once and lost four times in their last five games, while Suriname have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Cuba: D-L-L-L-L; Suriname: D-L-L-W-L

Cuba vs Suriname Prediction

Cuba head into the clash on a six-game winless run. Victory is crucial, as four teams in Group B are tied on one point. Cuba will hope to exploit their home advantage against a team they have beat many times.

Suriname, meanwhile, are in search of their first win against Cuba, with two draws being their best result in seven meetings. However, the visitors need to be at their best to change the story this time.

Nevertheless, Cuba are expected to prevail due to their home advantage and better recent form.

Prediction: Cuba 2-1 Suriname

Cuba vs Suriname Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cuba

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cuba to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Suriname to score - Yes