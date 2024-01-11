Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota laud Liverpool teammate on social media after their 2-1 comeback win over Fulham

Liverpool's Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota lauded Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo for his performance against Fulham during the Reds' 2-1 comeback win on January 10 (Wednesday).

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool hosted Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday. After Willian handed the Cottagers an early lead in the 19th minute, second-half goals from Curtis Jones (68') and Cody Gakpo (71') helped the Reds triumph over Fulham.

After the match, celebrations poured in as Cody Gakpo took to social media and uploaded a series of pictures.

Gakpo captioned the Instagram post:

"Never back down, trust in the lord."

After the pictures were uploaded, Gakpo's Liverpool teammates, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, and Ryan Gravenberch, quickly reacted to the post. Jones used a relief and fire emoji, while Jota replied with a fire emoji. Gravenberch wrote "+1" in the comments.

Comments on Cody Gakpo's Instagram post

Gakpo was subbed on in the second half in place of Harvey Elliott. The Dutchman maintained a passing accuracy of 88% and also scored the winner for the Reds, while completing two dribbles.

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai provides injury update

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has stated that he could potentially return for the Reds' Premier League game against Bournemouth on January 21 (Sunday). The Hungarian midfielder suffered a hamstring injury during Liverpool's 4-2 win over Newcastle United on January 1.

Since then, he has missed two games for the Merseyside club. Szoboszlai's versatility is expected to play a major role for the Reds as they are already missing Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo due to international duty.

However, while talking to Nemzeti Sport, the 23-year-old stated that he's getting better. He also said that he could potentially return for the Reds' next fixture. He said:

“I’m still running without a ball, but soon I will be able to carefully try training with a ball. I am getting better. Yes, it’s possible, but we don’t want to rush anything."

Szoboszlai added:

“I’d rather miss one more match, if that’s what it takes, so that I don’t injure the previous strain and can play continuously.”

Szoboszlai joined the Anfield outfit in July 2023 from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for a reported transfer fee of €70 million. Since then, he has made 26 appearances got the Reds, bagging four goals and three assists.