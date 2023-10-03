"Cut open like knife through butter", "Not good enough" - Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand react as Manchester United lose to Galatasaray

Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand were disappointed after Manchester United's UEFA Champions League group-stage loss against Galatasaray on Tuesday (3 October).

The Red Devils took the lead through Rasmus Hojlund in the 17th minute when he headed in a dangerous cross from Marcus Rashford. Former Manchester United player Wilfred Zaha equalized six minutes later after some questionable marking from Diogo Dalot.

Hojlund scored his second of the game 22 minutes into the second half to give his team the advantage once again. But Kerem Akturkoglu drew his team level just four minutes later.

Baris Alper Yilmaz provided the assist after getting the better of Sofyan Amrabat with a smart turn and playing a delicious pass into the box. Casemiro then made a silly challenge on Dries Mertens inside the box, resulting in a penalty and a second yellow card.

Mauro Icardi hit the resulting spot-kick wide of the mark but made up for his error in the 81st minute when he latched onto a pass from Davinson Sanchez. Amrabat's position was brought into question once again as he played the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker onside for the third goal.

After the hosts' 3-2 loss at Old Trafford, Ferdinand told TNT Sports while covering the game (h/t BBC):

"We go to sleep. We're being cut open like a knife through butter."

Scholes, Ferdinand's former Manchester United teammate, added:

"It's not good enough."

The Red Devils sit rock bottom of Group A with no points from their opening two games. Bayern Munich are top of the tree with six points, followed by Galatasaray (4) and Copenhagen (1).

Manchester United's horrible start to the season continues with Champions League loss to Galatasaray

Manchester United were arguably the favorites to beat Galatasaray at home and get off the mark in this season's UEFA Champions League.

However, the Turkish side put up a valiant display, registering their first away win in the competition since March 2013. They managed 15 shots as compared to Manchester United's 16 and kept 44% of the ball away from home.

This is also the first time the Red Devils have opened their Champions League campaign with consecutive losses. Their domestic form isn't one to write home about either.

They sit 10th in the table with just nine points from seven games, with their latest league game ending in a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on 30 September. The pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag, who will be desperate for a win when his side host Brentford in the league on 7 October.

The 20-time English first-division champions have lost six of their opening 10 games across competitions this term.