"Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring" - David Beckham shares adorable snap of his daughter doing his makeup

David Beckham recently shared an adorable picture of his daughter Harper Beckham doing his makeup.

In the picture, David can be seen wearing a black suit as his youngest kid, Harper (12), applies some makeup on his face. The iconic sports personality captioned the adorable post:

"Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring [not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was] my little makeup artist @victoriabeckham"

He also tagged his wife Victoria Beckham, who commented a number of heart emojis.

Some fans shared their reactions to the post, writing in the comments:

“Very cute but you’re kidding no one. You know what powder and contouring is."

“Cute relationship they have."

"Love her and the way you are with her!”

David Beckham and Victoria married in 1999 and have four kids together - Brooklyn (24), Romeo (20), Cruz (18), and Harper (12).

Cruz and Harper were also present with the couple during Lionel Messi's presentation as an Inter Miami CF player. David Beckham shared some snaps from the event with his family and some superstar friends, with the caption:

"The perfect night. Thank you to all my family & friend’s for supporting like you always do."

For the uninitiated, Beckham co-owns Inter Miami along with Jorge Mas and Jose R. Mas.

When David Beckham spoke about having kids at a young age

The English icon has been one of the biggest superstars in the world of football and beyond. David Beckham played for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain before hanging up his boots in 2013 at the age of 38.

Victoria and David Beckham had their first kid, Brooklyn, a few months before their wedding in 1999. David was 23 years old at the time.

In an interview with The Father Hood five years ago, he revealed that he wanted his kids to grow through his career, saying:

“Obviously, Victoria and I had Brooklyn at a very young age. But I always wanted that, because I wanted my kids to live through my career with me – through the highs and obviously a couple of lows along the way. I always wanted that."

He added:

“And I think you mature quicker with kids. You have more important things in life to worry about than your everyday worries, and life becomes all about the kids. I think that’s what you learn as a father, you become less important and it’s all about your children.”

David has stated that he tries to make sure that his superstardom doesn't come in the way of his kids' development. He teaches them the values of everything in life, especially hard work.